Derek Chisora is the mandatory challenger for IBF champion Daniel Dubois, says promoter Frank Warren

Derek Chisora is the mandatory challenger for Daniel Dubois' IBF world heavyweight title, says promoter Frank Warren.

The British heavyweight floored Otto Wallin twice to earn a points win in his 49th career fight in February, which was designated as a title eliminator for the right to challenge current IBF champion Dubois.

Dubois is currently pursuing an undisputed world heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk, the WBC, WBO and WBA champion, but the Ukrainian has also been ordered to fulfil a WBO mandatory title defence against Joseph Parker.

Image: Derek Chisora has suggested that he will retire after his 50th fight

"Chisora is [an IBF mandatory]," promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports.

"He won it in his last fight and everyone knew what the fight was going to be for. He is the mandatory to our man, 'Dangerous Dan [Dubois]', so that's the position he's in."

Martin Bakole was set to fight Efe Ajagba in an IBF final eliminator, but the Congolese contender is no longer eligible for an eliminator after a second-round knockout loss to Parker in February, leaving Chisora in pole position to face Dubois.

Chisora, who was stopped by Tyson Fury in a WBC title fight in 2022, has suggested that he will enter retirement after his 50th fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player UFC's Michael 'Venom' Page says that sparring partner Derek Chisora should face Daniel Dubois in his last fight.

Warren said: "He wants a big fight to go out on. Eddie [Hearn] and I have had a couple of chats today and in due course will let people know our views on what we'll do.

"We both have been involved in his career, he started off with me, been with me a long time, was with me for the last few fights.

"We want to deliver that 50th fight. I want to work something between us that we both [Warren and Hearn] walk him out."