Anthony Joshua could take Joseph Parker rematch as he approaches 'final roll of the dice', says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua could be open to a Joseph Parker rematch as he approaches the "final roll of the dice" in his career, says his promoter Eddie Hearn.

The British heavyweight has suffered a minor injury that has extended his absence from the ring since a fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley in September.

Hearn has reiterated Joshua's desire for a Dubois rematch or a blockbuster battle with Tyson Fury, who is currently retired, but the two-time world champion could also be open to a second fight against the in-form Parker.

"Yeah, he [Joshua] had a niggle after the Dubois fight, he went back into camp, and he's just not ready to start punching yet with the same ferocity that he needs to," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"So I think that there's two fights for AJ that really stoke the fire. One is the rematch with Daniel Dubois, and the other one is Tyson Fury, which is out of our control at the moment, but we hope that something can kickstart that fight, but that's down to Tyson.

"So if he doesn't fight one of those two guys, he has to fight someone, and he's going to want to fight someone in the top 10.

"And Joseph Parker right now is on one of the hottest runs. I mean, if Dubois doesn't fight (Oleksandr) Usyk, I'd like to see Dubois fight Parker as well, because I think Joe deserves a shot at a world heavyweight title. But, obviously, if there's a big unification fight for undisputed, then Joe is going to need another dance partner, and maybe it's a Joshua rematch."

Parker is the WBO mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk after impressive victories over Martin Bakole, Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder.

But his promoter David Higgins has confirmed Parker could take the Joshua fight next.

"I think the whole world would like to see him [Parker] rematch with AJ," Higgins told Sky Sports.

"On current form, I think Joseph Parker puts AJ to sleep.

"Our promotional partner right now is Queensberry, so Frank Warren and the Queensberry team will have a major say on it, but I think no one would deny that if Parker doesn't get a shot against Usyk or Dubois, AJ-Parker is a blockbuster and the whole world would tune in."

Joshua unified the IBF and WBO belts with a unanimous decision win over Parker in Cardiff in 2018.

Hearn confirmed Joshua will be ready to return at the backend of the summer as they plan the final stage of his career.

He said: "This is the final year. Let's not beat around the bush.

"He's going to have somewhere between - it could always be your last fight - but one and three fights, that's the reality of the situation."

Could Fury vs Joshua still happen?

Meanwhile, promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports that he has not held any fresh talks about Fury's ring return.

"If he wanted to come back, that would be his choice," said Warren.

"Me, I wouldn't even discuss it with him.

"That's got to be his decision if he does. In the meantime I just want him to enjoy his life, his family, because he enjoys it."

When asked about Joshua's main goals, Hearn added: "I just want to see him happy really, leave the sport with an incredible legacy, which I think has already been achieved. Not only is he a two-time world heavyweight champion, but he's changed the face of the sport in this country.

"He's paved the way for these stadium fights for them to become a norm and I think he's inspired a new generation of young boxers to walk through the doors of an amateur boxing club.

"But he still loves the sport, he still thinks that physically he has a lot to give, so this is the final roll of the dice and we've got to get it right, we've got to be ready and it's going to be very exciting."