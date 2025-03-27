Tyson Fury owes it to himself and his family to remain retired - he's had enough, Bob Arum says

Promoter Bob Arum has told Sky Sports Tyson Fury owes it "to himself and his family" to remain retired from boxing, saying he believes the 36-year-old has "has had enough."

Back in January, Fury announced his retirement from boxing with immediate effect, two days after Eddie Hearn revealed Wembley had been reserved for Fury to fight Anthony Joshua in the summer.

Fury previously announced his retirement in April 2022 after beating Dillian Whyte, but returned six months later to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 36-year-old also previously announced he was retired in 2017, 2016 and 2013.

This time his decision should be final, though, says Arum: "I think Tyson Fury owes it to himself and his family to remain happily retired.

"Not from life, because I believe he has a lot in front of him. He is a good communicator and is an entertainer, but I don't think he should step in the ring again because I think he's had enough.

"Fortunately, in the last few years of his career he earned so much money his family or himself is never going to want for money. I would advise him not to ever go back in the ring, but to make himself useful as a spokesperson because he can communicate extraordinarily well.

"People are intrigued by him and I think he can do a lot of good."

Should Fury stay retired the long-mooted British blockbuster bout between himself and Joshua will remain one that never took place.

That fight is not a big enough reason for Fury to reverse his decision, according to Arum.

"As you know, I'm not a Brit, so I'm not as fascinated by an Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight as a Brit may be," the American said.

"So it doesn't move me that he's walking away from boxing and walking away from that fight.

"Tyson is a very outward kind of person. He communicates well and reaches out and expresses what he thinks. But that being said, I really don't know what deep down he's going to do because I don't think he really does."

When asked whether he would support Fury should he emerge out of retirement once again, Arum replied: "It's not for me to support it or condemn it. Nobody is forcing him to do anything.

"If he wanted to come back and wanted Top Rank to be part of the comeback, of course we would be willing to do it.

"That's up to him. I mean, he's not an uneducated, stupid kind of guy. Tyson Fury is very smart and very bright.

"It would be somebody who decided of his own volition to come back, and if he wanted us involved, I would happily be involved."

Could Fury vs Joshua still happen?

Meanwhile, promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports that he has not held any fresh talks about Fury's ring return.

"If he wanted to come back, that would be his choice," said Warren.

"Me, I wouldn't even discuss it with him.

"That's got to be his decision if he does. In the meantime I just want him to enjoy his life, his family, because he enjoys it."

When asked about Joshua's main goals, Hearn added: "I just want to see him happy really, leave the sport with an incredible legacy, which I think has already been achieved. Not only is he a two-time world heavyweight champion, but he's changed the face of the sport in this country.

"He's paved the way for these stadium fights for them to become a norm and I think he's inspired a new generation of young boxers to walk through the doors of an amateur boxing club.

"But he still loves the sport, he still thinks that physically he has a lot to give, so this is the final roll of the dice and we've got to get it right, we've got to be ready and it's going to be very exciting."