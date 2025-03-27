IBF to order Daniel Dubois mandatory world title defence against Derek Chisora next month

The IBF will order Derek Chisora's mandatory challenge for Daniel Dubois' world championship on April 22.

The British heavyweight floored Otto Wallin twice to earn a points win in his 49th career fight in February, which was designated as a title eliminator for the right to challenge current IBF champion Dubois.

Chisora has been installed as the mandatory challenger for the IBF belt without having to box in a final eliminator.

The IBF told Sky Sports: "Derek Chisora is the mandatory challenger for Daniel Dubois but the mandatory bout is due to be ordered on April 22. There is not enough time for an eliminator since Dubois' mandatory is due on June 21."

Image: Derek Chisora is now in position to fight for the IBF belt held by Daniel Dubois

World title unifications do supersede mandatory defences so Dubois could still be allowed to box Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed world championship bout before having to box Chisora.

Dubois is currently pursuing a rematch with Usyk, the WBC, WBO and WBA champion.

The Ukrainian though is in a similar situation, having himself been ordered to fulfil a WBO mandatory title defence against Joseph Parker.

"He won [the mandatory spot] in his last fight and everyone knew what the fight was going to be for," promoter Frank Warren previously told Sky Sports. "He is the mandatory to our man, 'Dangerous Dan', so that's the position he's in."

Martin Bakole was set to fight Efe Ajagba in an IBF final eliminator, but the Congolese contender is no longer eligible for that after a second-round knockout loss to Parker in February for the WBO's Interim strap.

Chisora, who was stopped by Tyson Fury in a WBC title fight in 2022, has suggested that he will enter retirement after his 50th fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge speaks to Eddie Hearn about the next steps for Anthony Joshua saying a rematch with Daniel Dubois or a match up against Tyson Fury would 'stoke the fire'

Warren said: "He wants a big fight to go out on. Eddie [Hearn] and I have had a couple of chats today and in due course will let people know our views on what we'll do.

"We both have been involved in his career, he started off with me, been with me a long time, was with me for the last few fights.

"We want to deliver that 50th fight. I want to work something between us that we both [Warren and Hearn] walk him out."