Joe Joyce suffers defeat by unanimous decision to Filip Hrgovic on return to ring in Manchester

Joe Joyce suffered defeat by unanimous decision to Filip Hrgovic on his return to the ring in Manchester on Saturday.

Fighting for the first time since defeat to Derek Chisora in July 2024, the 39-year-old Brit lost a tight fight where Hrgovic grew in dominance, earning scores of 97-93, 96-95, 98-92 in his favour by the judges after ten rounds.

Joyce was originally meant to fight Dillian Whyte in an all-British affair, but a finger injury suffered by the latter saw Hrgovic step in at late notice.

The 32-year-old Croatian hadn't fought since a defeat to Daniel Dubois in June, in what was the first professional loss of his career after 18 bouts to that point. His record now reads 18-1 after his defeat of Joyce.

Image: Britain's Joyce was looking to get his career back on track after three defeats in his last four, most recently to Derek Chisora in July

Asked if he was contemplating retirement after what is now four defeats in his last five fights Joyce said: "Are you not entertained? It was a good fight and it was tough.

"He's a great fighter, he's been doing it a long time. We can do it again."

Hrgovic meanwhile said he has his eyes set on a rematch with Dubois.

"This guy beat Dubois and I beat him so I want a rematch with Daniel Dubois," he said.

"I did really bad in my last fight but congrats to him and he did a great job in his last fight. Of course I want to rematch him one day.

""Thanks to Joe for this opportunity. I came in on short notice, I wasn't quite ready. I'm really happy to be back and look forward to big fights in the future.

"This guy is like steel, I couldn't believe he took all the shots. He's a tough guy, a beast, very strong."

Live boxing on Sky

Sunday April 6

Richard Torrez Jr v Guido Vianello

Sunday April 20

Ben Whittaker v Liam Cameron 2

Image: Ben Whittaker rematches Liam Cameron on April 20 live on Sky Sports

Saturday April 26, Sky Sports Box Office

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn

Monday May 5

Naoya Inoue v Ramon Cardenas

Sunday May 10

Emanuel Navarrete v Charly Suarez

Sunday May 25

Manchester Box Cup Amateur Tournament

Saturday June 7

Callum Simpson v Ivan Zucco