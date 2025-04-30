Tyson Fury to return? 'It has to be for Anthony Joshua' - Carl Frampton, Frank Warren and more react

Tyson Fury could choose to end his retirement, with the prospect of the "biggest fight in boxing" against long-time rival Anthony Joshua still on offer.

Fury announced his retirement at the start of this year but on Monday of this week released a video of himself with boxing coach SugarHill Steward, hinting at a possible comeback.

His promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports: "It's up to Tyson.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I haven't spoken to him, I've seen it and that's Tyson having a bit of fun with everybody," Warren said. "He may want to do that, if he does that's going to his choice. I am not going to in any way try and get him to do that."

Fury has regularly shared tantalising footage of himself training to keep fit. Anthony Joshua hasn't booked in another fight since he lost to Daniel Dubois in September. Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, insisted that the Fury fight can be made.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk discusses Daniel Dubois’ low blow from their previous fight, the signal he made after he was pushed in their face-off and the potential to fight Tyson Fury for a third time, just for fun, if he returns to boxing

"It all comes down to Tyson, the deal. We're ready," Hearn told Sky Sports. "But there's no point calling it out because it's going to take one man to let's give the world the biggest fight in boxing. And we live in hope that he [Fury] decides to get it done.

"He's in good shape, so the good news about that is he'd probably be ready in 10 weeks rather than needing 16 weeks so that's a positive.

"[Fury boxing training,] that's a good sign. I'm sure he will be bored soon. Let's hope he wants to make the biggest fight in boxing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Top Rank CEO and Tyson Fury's former promoter Bob Arum believes The Gypsy King should hang up his gloves, be happy with the career he has had and become a spokesperson for the sport

Carl Frampton, a boxing expert and former two-weight world champion, thinks Fury must be coming back, with Joshua his most likely target.

"It looks like it doesn't it. It looks like he's coming back. Why else would he be training with SugarHill?" Frampton told Sky Sports.

"It has to be [for a Joshua] fight. What else would it be?"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Top Rank chief operating officer, Brad Jacobs, believes a showdown with Anthony Joshua can tempt Tyson Fury out of retirement as long as it's 'the right situation.'

'Fight Ngannou in the cage'

Former world champion George Groves, however, thinks Fury should pursue a different sport.

"I'd like to see Fury do MMA. I want to see him fight [Francis] Ngannou in the cage. Seriously," Groves told Sky Sports.

"I'm not interested in the boxing anymore. He's done fantastic things within his boxing career but he can't beat Usyk and I don't think it suits him to be playing for runner-up.

"If you're going to take your time and not make the Joshua fight, then fight Ngannou in the cage."