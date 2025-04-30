Tyson Fury to return? 'It has to be for Anthony Joshua' - Carl Frampton, Frank Warren and more react
Promoter Frank Warren reacts to Tyson Fury's hint that the former heavyweight champion could be plotting a sensational return to boxing; Carl Frampton believes Fury must be coming back for the Anthony Joshua fight; AJ's promoter Eddie Hearn says "the biggest fight in boxing" can be made
Tyson Fury could choose to end his retirement, with the prospect of the "biggest fight in boxing" against long-time rival Anthony Joshua still on offer.
Fury announced his retirement at the start of this year but on Monday of this week released a video of himself with boxing coach SugarHill Steward, hinting at a possible comeback.
His promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports: "It's up to Tyson.
"I haven't spoken to him, I've seen it and that's Tyson having a bit of fun with everybody," Warren said. "He may want to do that, if he does that's going to his choice. I am not going to in any way try and get him to do that."
Fury has regularly shared tantalising footage of himself training to keep fit. Anthony Joshua hasn't booked in another fight since he lost to Daniel Dubois in September. Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, insisted that the Fury fight can be made.
"It all comes down to Tyson, the deal. We're ready," Hearn told Sky Sports. "But there's no point calling it out because it's going to take one man to let's give the world the biggest fight in boxing. And we live in hope that he [Fury] decides to get it done.
"He's in good shape, so the good news about that is he'd probably be ready in 10 weeks rather than needing 16 weeks so that's a positive.
"[Fury boxing training,] that's a good sign. I'm sure he will be bored soon. Let's hope he wants to make the biggest fight in boxing."
Carl Frampton, a boxing expert and former two-weight world champion, thinks Fury must be coming back, with Joshua his most likely target.
"It looks like it doesn't it. It looks like he's coming back. Why else would he be training with SugarHill?" Frampton told Sky Sports.
"It has to be [for a Joshua] fight. What else would it be?"
'Fight Ngannou in the cage'
Former world champion George Groves, however, thinks Fury should pursue a different sport.
"I'd like to see Fury do MMA. I want to see him fight [Francis] Ngannou in the cage. Seriously," Groves told Sky Sports.
"I'm not interested in the boxing anymore. He's done fantastic things within his boxing career but he can't beat Usyk and I don't think it suits him to be playing for runner-up.
"If you're going to take your time and not make the Joshua fight, then fight Ngannou in the cage."