WBC wants Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford super fight, says president Mauricio Sulaiman

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has welcomed a 'monumental' super fight between pound-for-pound greats Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

Canelo is looking to become undisputed super-middleweight champion this weekend when he puts his WBA, WBC and WBO belts on the line against IBF champion William Scull in Saudi Arabia.

The Mexican has repeatedly been linked to an eventual showdown with two-weight undisputed champion Crawford, with it being reported in January that the pair had agreed to fight in September later this year.

Canelo Alvarez is relishing the prospect of a possible super-fight with Terence Crawford this year and speaks of his 'dream' fighting in the UK.

"Yes, this is what boxing is all about. Remember, he has to fight Scull before Crawford," Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

"You can never see in the future when you have one event, if he's successful, the fight with Crawford would be monumental.

"It would be a huge fight between the classic combination, Mexico against the USA. He has provided some of the great fights in the past.

"Crawford is, without a doubt, one of the top fighters in the world right now. Canelo is. It would be a monumental, huge event, without a doubt."

One of the best rounds of the year? Watch back the epic twelfth round between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

Crawford last fought in August 2024 when he defeated Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision to extend his perfect professional record to 41-0.

Canelo has meanwhile also emerged as a potential future opponent for Chris Eubank Jr, who is coming off his historic unanimous decision win over Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Turki Alalshikh exclusively told Sky Sports in February that Eubank would have the opportunity to face Canelo at the beginning of 2026 were he to beat Benn, against whom there is notably a rematch clause.

Eubank Jr's promoter Ben Shalom reaffirmed that a shot at Canelo remains in the pipeline.

The Sky Sports Boxing team reacted to Chris Eubank Sr making a stunning surprise appearance, as he arrived with his son at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and they made an emotional ringwalk together.

"Absolutely. That's the plan. That was the fight that Chris dreams of," Boxxer CEO Shalom told Sky Sports.

"He [Eubank] is going to be the biggest star in the UK and that will make for a huge, huge fight against Canelo. Both of them coming towards the latter stages of their career, which will make it interesting.

"What we'd love to do is be able to somehow get Canelo over to the UK. I think he's always wanted to fight in the UK. But he needs the right dance partner, someone that can really sell an event and that's Chris Eubank Jr.

"I think Canelo February next year, that's what we want to see.

"There's not many dance partners Canelo can choose that can bring something to the table. Chris Eubank Jr brings something to the table and really opens him up to another market. I think it can happen."