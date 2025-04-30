Jarrell Miller pulls out of Portman Road bout vs Fabio Wardley due to shoulder injury

Jarrell Miller has been forced to pull out of his Portman Road bout against Fabio Wardley on June 7 due to a shoulder injury.

A statement released by Miller's camp on Wednesday evening read: "Due to a shoulder injury sustained during training camp, Jarrell Miller has had to withdraw from his scheduled bout with Fabio Wardley at Portman Road on June 7.

"Queensbury are currently speaking to all relevant parties regarding the situation and expect to have a replacement opponent announced within the next 48 hours."

Wardley, who is a lifelong Ipswich Town fan, had secured a dream venue for his clash against American contender Miller, with the winner lining up a shot at the WBA 'regular' heavyweight belt which is currently held by Kubrat Pulev.

Miller drew with former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr last August, a hard-fought battle that many felt was edged by the Brooklyn man, while Wardley inflicted a brutal first-round knockout on Frazer Clarke in their October rematch.

More to follow....

