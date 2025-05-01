Chris Eubank Jr says 'possibilities are endless' for next fight as he considers Conor Benn rematch or 'Canelo' fight

Chris Eubank Jr says the 'possibilities are endless' for his next fight as he considers a Conor Benn rematch and a fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Eubank Jr is savouring the biggest victory of his professional career after defeating Benn by unanimous decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

A Benn rematch at the same venue in September has already been lined up for Eubank Jr, but he is yet to commit to his next career move.

"Watch this space," Eubank told Sky Sports in an exclusive interview.

"Boxing is a very beautiful industry where anything can happen. The possibilities are endless. If the rematch is meant to be, it will be.

"And if not, guess what? There are plenty of other amazing fights to be had. And great things for me to achieve in the sport.

"So I'm happy either way."

Mexican superstar 'Canelo', who defends his world super-middleweight titles this weekend, has been mentioned as a possible future opponent for the Eubank-Benn winner.

"That is another stadium filler, absolutely," said Eubank Jr.

"Wembley, Tottenham, any one of the large football stadiums in the UK will be filled for a fight like that.

"He is an opponent I've been looking at for many years now. And the fans would love to see that. So 100 per cent that's a name in my line of sight.

"And we will be doing whatever we can to secure that fight in the future."

Image: Canelo Alvarez is an opponent Eubank Jr admits he has looked at 'for many years' adding his team will 'look to secure it in the future'

His father, Chris Eubank Sr, made a dramatic arrival before joining Nigel Benn, father of Conor, at ringside.

A family rivalry had reignited again, capturing the attention of the boxing world.

"It's real. And not just real in the sense that it's two men fighting," said Eubank Jr.

"It's real in the sense that there is history and a genuine story that everybody can relate to. The father and son story can't be surpassed by anything. That is the dream.

"That is the fantasy, a perfect working father and son relationship. So for fight fans to see two men going through tough times and to eventually put that all to one side and unite, that isn't boxing, that's life. That's relatable. That's everybody on planet Earth.

"Every man, every son wants that. And if they can see it happen, it's a beautiful thing."

Eubank went to hospital after the fight for treatment on a gaping cut over his right eye, but was quick to dismiss claims that he sustained a fractured jaw.

"When you get into a fight for 12 rounds, there are injuries that are sustained," he said.

"I got headbutted above my eye around the middle of the fight. It opened up and I had to go and have surgery on that to sew it up.

"Conor Benn and [his promoter] Eddie Hearn ran away with the story of a broken jaw. There's no broken jaw here. We are strong. Our bones are dense.

"When you're in a fight like that, you have to go to hospital. You have to get tested and looked after."

After a thrilling grudge fight between two bitter rivals, Eubank Jr insists he was 'at peace' with the outcome, even before he heard three scores of 116-112 in his favour.

"I'm feeling good. I'm feeling grateful that the fight was so well received. I'm in a great place," said Eubank Jr.

"I was content. Even when they were reading out the scores before they picked the winner, I was at peace with whatever happened, with whatever came. I knew I had won the fight, but I know in boxing decisions can be wrong.

"But I thought to myself, if they don't call out my name, I'm still proud of what I did in that ring. And the people know who won. So proud and at peace."

Eubank Jr has been celebrating in private, despite the magnitude of his most recent triumph.

A son of a former world champion, the 36-year-old has endured harsh comparisons, but now hopes for the warmth of public adoration.

"According to Eddie Hearn, Conor Benn is the people's champ, so I don't know where that leaves me," he said.

"But I haven't actually been out into the streets, into London, into England. I've been kind of resting, rehabilitating, relaxing. These training camps are tough.

"They take a lot out of you mentally and physically. I haven't even watched the fight back yet. I've been with family, with friends, very private. I haven't been out there.

"I'm looking forward to the days when I do go out and see the real reactions. It will be interesting to see how things may or may not have changed."