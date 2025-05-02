 Skip to content

Fabio Wardley to fight Justis Huni after Jarrell Miller's withdrawal due to injury

Fabio Wardley will now face replacement opponent Justis Huni at Ipswich Town's Portman Road on June 7 after Jarrell Miller was forced to pull out of the contest due to an injury sustained during training camp; Olympic bronze medallist Lewis Richardson set to make pro debut on the bill

Friday 2 May 2025 18:15, UK

Fabio Wardley landed a series of massive right hands as he shocked Frazer Clarke in the first round and settled the rematch in spectacular fashion.

Fabio Wardley will now fight Justis Huni at Portman Road on June 7 following Jarrell Miller's withdrawal due to a shoulder injury.

Wardley had been due to face American contender Miller at the home of his beloved Ipswich Town in a fight that would have seen the winner secure a shot at WBA 'regular' heavyweight belt-holder Kubrat Pulev.

It was announced on Wednesday, however, that Miller had pulled out of the contest after sustaining an injury in training camp.

Wardley is 18-0-1 as a professional and coming off a devastating first-round knockout victory over Frazer Clarke in the pair's October rematch.

Replacement opponent Huni is meanwhile 12-0 after a second-round TKO win over Shaun Potgieter in front of his home fans in Australia in January.

Miller raged at Wardley at their press conference but is now out of the fight

The 26-year-old is currently No 1 in the WBO rankings, while Wardley sits No 1 behind the champions in the WBA pecking order.

Lewis Richardson, who starred for the GB boxing team when he won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last year, will make his professional debut on the bill, while Cuban cruiserweight Mike Perez will also be in action.

