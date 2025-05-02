Fabio Wardley to fight Justis Huni after Jarrell Miller's withdrawal due to injury

Fabio Wardley will now fight Justis Huni at Portman Road on June 7 following Jarrell Miller's withdrawal due to a shoulder injury.

Wardley had been due to face American contender Miller at the home of his beloved Ipswich Town in a fight that would have seen the winner secure a shot at WBA 'regular' heavyweight belt-holder Kubrat Pulev.

It was announced on Wednesday, however, that Miller had pulled out of the contest after sustaining an injury in training camp.

Wardley is 18-0-1 as a professional and coming off a devastating first-round knockout victory over Frazer Clarke in the pair's October rematch.

Replacement opponent Huni is meanwhile 12-0 after a second-round TKO win over Shaun Potgieter in front of his home fans in Australia in January.

The 26-year-old is currently No 1 in the WBO rankings, while Wardley sits No 1 behind the champions in the WBA pecking order.

Lewis Richardson, who starred for the GB boxing team when he won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last year, will make his professional debut on the bill, while Cuban cruiserweight Mike Perez will also be in action.