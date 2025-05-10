Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez: All-action world champion returns for title defence live on Sky Sports

Emanuel Navarrete returns to put the WBO super-featherweight title on the line against Charly Suarez.

After an excellent knockout win over Oscar Valdez in his last fight, Navarrete meets Suarez at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, live on Sky Sports Action from 1am on Sunday morning.

Navarrete is an all-action fighter, who throws punches in incredible volume with a brutal knockout ratio of over 80 per cent in 42 professional bouts.

A world champion at super-bantamweight, featherweight and now super-feather, Navarrete found lightweight a step too far when he lost a split decision to Denys Berinchyk for the WBO title at 135lbs last year.

He hasn't though ruled out another attempt at a world title in a fourth weight class. "We have to defend my title first. We're going to work hard and take the title home," Navarrete said.

"After, we'll see if I stay at 130lbs or move up again."

He bounced back from his first defeat in 12 years to dominate Valdez in a rematch in December.

"My performance against Oscar Valdez was my way of showing that I'm now at 100 per cent. There's no doubt about that now. So, all we have to do is prepare well to achieve my goals," Navarrete said.

"We know what happened the last time I was in San Diego. We did not get the victory. We lost against Denys Berinchyk in our attempt to win a title at 135lbs. But now, defending at 130lbs, we want to let the people know I'm ready to move forward with my career.

"I prepared for a great fight. We know that Suarez is coming for my title. So I want a great fight so everyone can see I'm ready to continue on the path of victory."

Suarez in contrast has much less professional experience. Unbeaten in 18 bouts, the 2016 Olympian from the Philippines is going into his first world title fight, while Navarrete is a veteran of 15.

"I prayed for this fight. And here it is. The opportunity has come, and I have taken it. And we won't lose," Suarez said. "I'm bringing all my amateur experience into this fight. This is it. The world title shot is here, so I'm ready and I'm excited for the fight.

"This is a good opportunity for me to represent my country and to show the world that Filipinos are good at boxing and that Filipinos and Mexicans put on great fights."