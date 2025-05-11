 Skip to content

Emanuel Navarrete controversially beats Charly Suarez as world champion retains WBO super-featherweight title

Cut to Emanuel Navarrete's left eyebrow caused abrupt end to fight against Charly Suarez for WBO super-featherweight title; injury deemed to have been caused by headbutt despite Suarez landing punch a split second earlier; Mexican star won by unanimous technical decision

Sunday 11 May 2025 09:00, UK

Highlights of Emanuel Navarrete up against Charly Suarez for the WBO super-featherweight world title

Emanuel Navarrete retained his WBO super-featherweight title against Charly Suarez with a unanimous technical decision.

Navarrete sustained a horrible cut over the left eyebrow in the sixth round, with the referee ruling that the gash was caused by a clash of heads.

The California State Athletic Commission ruled that Navarrete's cut was caused by an accidental headbutt, not the left hand 36-year-old Filipino soldier Suarez landed a split second earlier.

The ring physician stopped the fight at the start of the eighth round.

That sent the bout to the scorecards, with the Mexican star - now 40-2-1 (32 KOs) - taking it with scores of 78-75 and 77-76 (twice).

"I knew it was a headbutt. It split my eyebrow completely," Navarrete said in the ring afterwards. "[Suarez] is probably one of the top three fighters I've ever fought. He took the best out of me."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Huge controversy as Navarrete's cut was ruled as a clash of heads

Navarrete is a world champion at super-bantamweight, featherweight and now super-feather.

He found lightweight a step too far when he lost a split decision to Denys Berinchyk for the WBO title at 135lbs last year.

Suarez, 18-1 (10 KOs), immediately requested a rematch.

"It's that warrior spirit," Navarrete said of his ability to withstand the discomfort of the sixth-round cut and emerge victorious while repeatedly pawing at his left eye to get the blood removed. "I felt good, strong, complete.

"The cut hurt. But while we were fighting, I felt good."

