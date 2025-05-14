Dillian Whyte to return next month after recovering from injury that led to cancellation of Joe Joyce fight
Wednesday 14 May 2025 13:42, UK
Dillian Whyte will return to the ring next month after recovering from the injury that led to the cancellation of his fight against Joe Joyce.
Whyte was scheduled to face Joyce in Manchester last month but was forced to withdraw after suffering a severe injury to his finger in training.
The Brixton fighter will make his return on the same bill as Fabio Wardley's WBA interim title fight against Justis Huni at Portman Road on June 7.
Whyte has been absent from the ring since a seventh-round stoppage of Ebenezer Tetteh in December and had been targeting a statement win over Joyce, who was beaten on points by replacement opponent Filip Hrgovic.
After being named on a shortlist of potential opponents for Anthony Joshua earlier this year, Whyte admitted that his long-term rival would be a "perfect opponent".
Whyte has acted as a mentor for Wardley, who takes on Australia's Huni, with the winner lining up a shot at the WBA heavyweight belt that is currently held by Kubrat Pulev.