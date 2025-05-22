Josh Kelly is ready to 'start shouting' for a Conor Benn fight and would sign the contract in a 'heartbeat'
Josh Kelly has said he would accept a fight with long-term rival Conor Benn in a 'heartbeat'; Benn was beaten by Chris Eubank Jr on points last month; Kelly and Benn could be on a collision course after both moved up from welterweight division
Wednesday 21 May 2025 20:49, UK
Josh Kelly is ready to 'start shouting' for a Conor Benn clash and has insisted that he would sign to fight his long-term rival in a 'heartbeat.'
Kelly has been linked with a British battle against Benn throughout his career, but hopes that a fight can finally be agreed after his rival stepped up in weight.
Benn fought at middleweight as he emerged with credit from a thrilling points loss to Chris Eubank Jr last month and Kelly, who has also moved up from welterweight, is supremely confident that he could defeat either fighter.
"Listen, I said that I would knock Conor Benn out," said Kelly, who returns next month against Flavius Biea in Newcastle.
"He'd [Benn] probably jump on me and get stopped if not, I totally out box him.
"I believe Eubank, I would just totally stand him on his head and out box him. I don't believe Eubank would go anywhere near me.
"I think I've got more chance of getting a Conor Benn fight because if he can't make 147[lbs] anymore because of struggling to get down there, I'm the biggest guy at 154[lbs]."
Benn is expected to take an immediate rematch with Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.
But Kelly still hopes to force his way into Benn's future plans after racking up six straight wins since a solitary defeat to David Avanesyan in 2021.
Asked about a Benn fight at 154lbs or 157lbs, Kelly said: "In a heartbeat. It wouldn't even be a question. I would just be like yes, sign, done.
"Well Conor should have fought a lot of people before that he hasn't.
"He's a very clever fighter in terms of marketing, I should take a leaf out of his book.
"I should start shouting everyone out and just say listen I'm not fighting him, I'm fighting the one that makes me the most money."