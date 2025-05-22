Savannah Marshall to fight Shadasia Green on Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano trilogy card at Madison Square Garden

Savannah Marshall is to fight Shadasia Green in a world title unification bout on the main card of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's trilogy fight at Madison Square Garden on July 11.

Marshall will put her IBF super-middleweight world title on the line against WBO super-middleweight champion Green in a 10-round contest in New York.

The 34-year-old returns to the ring for the first time since beating Franchon Crews-Dezurn by majority decision to become undisputed champion in Manchester in July 2023.

"Defending my IBF and Ring Magazine belt in a unification fight with Shadasia Green, on an all-women's card such as this, is a great way to start my new journey with MVP," said Marshall.

"There are so many great women on one show at the iconic Madison Square Garden and I'm beaming that I can play my part in it. Cannot wait for Friday July 11!"

Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) suffered the only defeat of her professional career in October 2022 when Claressa Shields beat her long-time rival by unanimous decision at the O2 Arena.

Green (14-1, 11 KOs) last fought in November 2024 when she defeated Melinda Watpool by split decision in Texas, the only loss of her career coming by unanimous decision to Crews-Dezurn in December 2023.

"I am really excited about fighting Savannah Marshall, who has accomplished a lot in the sport. We are two hard-punching world champions who will put everything on the line," said Green.

"I'm looking forward to putting on a great show and I'm certain that Marshall will bring the best out of me on Friday July 11."

The preliminary card will also see WBC interim world champion Chantelle Cameron (20-1, 8 KOs) face Jessica Camara (14-4-1, 3 KOs) for the WBC interim super-lightweight championship, while Somali-British boxer Ramla Ali (9-2, 2 KOs) takes on Brazil's Lila Furtado (11-2, 2 KOs).

Cameron famously defeated Katie Taylor by majority decision in May 2023 before losing the rematch by the same verdict later that November.

She returned to the ring with victory over Elhem Mekhaled to clinch the WBC interim super-lightweight title in July 2024 and most recently beat Patricia Berghult by unanimous decision in November last year.

"To box at Madison Square Garden in New York is a dream come true for me and the fact that I'm facing a good opponent will bring out the best in me," said Cameron. "Friday July 11 is a huge night of female boxing from MVP and I'm honoured to be part of it."

Ali, the first boxer to represent Somalia at the Olympics, is back in action after her unanimous decision loss to Yamileth Mercado last June.

"After taking time to refine my skills and recalibrate my approach, I feel stronger and more focused than ever," said Ali.

"This past year away from competition has been challenging but necessary - it's reignited the fire that first drew me to boxing. Working with John Ryder and Tony Simms has completely transformed my approach to the sport, and their combined expertise has helped me develop as a fighter.

"Furtado is an extremely worthy opponent with impressive skills, but with my new training team behind me, I'm ready to demonstrate the evolution in my game.

"MVP has created an incredible platform for women's boxing and I'm honored to be part of this movement. July 11 at Madison Square Garden isn't just my comeback fight - it's a statement that I'm here to keep my place among the elite."

The night's co-main event sees undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) face WBA interim world champion Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO), while England's Ellie Scotney (10-0) meets WBC super bantamweight world champion Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs).