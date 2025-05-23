Caroline Dubois says Terri Harper will crumble under pressure if they share the ring in world title unification clash

Caroline Dubois says she will "go after" Terri Harper until a unification bout is set and insists her fellow lightweight champion "crumbles under the pressure".

The two British fighters could share the ring in the near future, with Dubois holding the WBC belt and Harper the WBO, but Harper first has to get past Natalie Zimmerman on Friday night.

Dubois has consistently called out Harper, and before her fight against the unbeaten yet unproven Zimmerman, Harper said: "I don't know what it is with Caroline Dubois or what her problem is, but I honestly can't wait to get paid to get in that girl's face.

"First I've got to get past Natalie Zimmerman, then if she wants it next she can have it."

Dubois, meanwhile, believes she's getting under Harper's skin.

"I haven't got a problem with Terri Harper," Dubois told Sky Sports. "I'm a competitor. I'm a champion.

"This is what champions do, they go after the people in front of them with the belts, and that's what Terri's got so I want to go after her.

"She doesn't like the pressure, that's evident. She crumbles under the pressure. She doesn't like the pressure that I will be applying to her.

"She says she can't wait to get in my face. I can't wait to break her face and that's 100 per cent true."

Dubois previously said Harper had taken an "easy touch" by choosing to fight Zimmerman instead of her, insisting the German "isn't on our level". Zimmerman has yet to fight outside her homeland.

"I've got the fire in me, the self-belief, the love for boxing," Harper said ahead of the fight. "I'm hungry again and if I don't get a statement win here on Friday night, I'll be disappointed."

After that, the British pair could be on a collision course.

The unbeaten Dubois was upgraded to full WBC champion after Katie Taylor vacated the belt last December, while Harper beat Rhiannon Dixon by unanimous decision to become WBO champion last September.