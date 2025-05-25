Tyson Fury's cousin James Dean Fury loses to local rival Kieran McDaid in intense Manchester Box Cup final

James Dean Fury lost to local rival Kieran McDaid in the 80kgs final of the Manchester Box Cup.

The cousin of former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, James Dean was boxing for the Holmes Chapel club but is also trained by uncle Peter Fury.

With heavyweight contender Hughie Fury, world champion Savannah Marshall and a host of loud supporters watching on at the Leigh Sports Centre, Fury fought McDaid in a high-quality, high-octane three-round clash.

McDaid has over 100 bouts' worth of experience, is only 21 and will now look to turn professional. He boxes for Jimmy Egan's, ironically the amateur club where Tyson Fury himself first learned his trade.

After looking devastating in his semi-final the previous day, when he scythed his opponent down with a body shot knockout, McDaid came out quickly to start the bout with Fury. He threw his jab, fired off a right cross and pulled back.

Fury didn't rush his footwork, but his hands are quick. With back hand leads he caught McDaid and coming up from a clinch rattled off a brace of left hooks.

Image: Lewis Cocksey was another Jimmy Egan's champion

The more composed of the two in the second round, Fury applied his jab, reaching McDaid with it even as the Jimmy Egan's boxer circled away. He flicked his jab out, feinting with it but landing the left too.

McDaid still kept in touch, scoring with a thumping four-punch combination. But Fury found a rhythm, timing his shots and banging home his right cross.

Coming out to chase the fight in the last round, McDaid's right hit the target, setting up a clean, firm left-hand strike. Fury absorbed a hard right hook out of a clinch but McDaid finished with his nose bloodied.

It had been fiercely-fought bout, but the judges just favoured McDaid by split decision.

Ones to watch

Llynfi Valley BC's Emanuel Siderenko had former world champion Lee Selby in his corner and showed off his own calibre in an all-action encounter with Karl Sheridan of Cherry Orchard BC at 63.5kgs.

The Irishman brought pressure and clipped Siderenko with an early attack. But the Welsh boxer manoeuvred expertly, firing backhand rights into his opponent as Sheridan tried to rapidly cut down his space.

Sheridan was undeterred going into the last round, maintaining his endeavour, sweeping a left hook into Siderenko. But he could not stop a unanimous decision going Siderenko's way after an excellent contest.

Image: William Potter takes an upset victory in his final

Martin Murray, famous for his high level professional career that saw him fight Gennady Golovkin, George Groves and many more, is now involved in the grassroots of the sport as a coach. He cornered William Potter to an inspired win over Terry McEntee.

DCU Boxing Club's McEntee is a tidy boxer, who clocked with Potter with his overarm right. The Irishman fired hooks and uppercuts through on the inside.

But Potter rose to the task, swinging heavy shots back into McEntee and forcing a split decision his way.

Lewis Cocksey, also of Jimmy Egan's, is a light-flyweight with national championship ambitions. He had to work to catch up to crafty Doonhammers southpaw Josh Hunter, launching his right into him and eventually pocketing a unanimous decision win and 48kgs gold.

Other local boxers picked up gold medals, with Magic Hatton's Faye McCormick beating Redcar's Jasmina Lujkaj on a split decision at 52kgs and Moss Side Fire's Amy Nolan outpointing Paramount ABC's Charlotte Emmet at 63kgs - also on a split.

There was strong Irish representation in the tournament with Cabra's Cian Cramer using his reach and range to pick out long shots, beating Cian Duggan of Cherry Orchard on a unanimous points decision in their 67kgs final.

Image: Top level pro boxers, like Martin Murray, were coaching at the Manchester Box Cup

Famed Liverpool club Rotunda, which has produced fighters like Natasha Jonas, Tony Bellew and the Smith brothers, had talented flyweight Adam Morris among their entrants. But Halliwell's Aneek Hushen pipped him on a split decision.

They studied one another and began to open up with straight punches. Morris pushed on to the front foot at the start of the second round and timed his shots well. Hushen still managed to make room for his own work, heaving in a solid lead hook as he snatched a gold medal win.

Morecambe & District's Dinnie Kelly had to close down taller southpaw Patryk Zalewski but measured out how he applied his aggression.

He bombed a cross over, through the South Cheshire boxer's guard and drove Zalewski back when he put weight into his right hand. He got himself ahead in the contest, and though Zalewski dialled up his own aggression, planting clean single counters, Kelly took a unanimous decision win.