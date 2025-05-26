Frazer Clarke: I'd take that Dillian Whyte fight straight away - I'm ready if he's ready!

Frazer Clarke feels ready for Dillian Whyte after blasting out Ebenezer Tetteh in last month's comeback bout.

Clarke fought Tetteh after suffering a crushing first-round defeat in October's rematch with Fabio Wardley.

The Olympic bronze medallist shook off the hangover of his first professional loss by knocking Tetteh out in less than two minutes.

"It was good to wipe out the demons, get back in there," Clarke told Sky Sports. "The Fabio Wardley fight made a lot of noise but ultimately it was one or two shots. It wasn't like a beatdown. It was so early.

"Once I recovered from the injury, I was good to go. So I felt fit, I felt strong, I felt confident. It was the first real time when I went in there and I thought I've really got something to prove here."

He did make a statement, and halted Tetteh more quickly than former world title challenger Whyte managed to.

Whyte had boxed Tetteh in December, and looked laboured at times as he eventually ground the Ghanaian down in seven rounds.

Clarke welcomes the comparison between their respective performances against Tetteh.

"A lot's been made of it and that [Whyte] name's been chucked around at me a few times in the last few weeks and it's something I'm open to. I've got a lot of respect for Dillian and what he's done," Clarke said.

"I'm my own man, I'm trying to climb the ranks and it would be a great fight, a domestic dust-up. Again, he's looking for bigger fights than Frazer Clarke, but the dynamic of boxing now, these fights can happen no problem. If it's put forward to me and it can be done, that's a good fight."

"I'd take that fight straight away. It may be different for him, I understand that."

But Clarke added: "He's not getting any younger, he could do with activity - I'm available, I'm fit and I'm ready. So if the phone ever goes for that fight, I'll jump on it.

"I'm ready if he's ready."

A natural fight for Clarke would also be the winner of Jeamie TKV's rematch with David Adeleye for the British title.

"There's been a lot made of me and the winner of TKV-Adeleye, if that comes fantastic. If not there's other huge domestic fights, Dillian Whyte just being one of them," Clarke said.

"I know many a man that would never have fought again after that kind of defeat [to Wardley]. But I've been back in the gym. I've got my victory back now.

"It's in the past. We're in the world now where one defeat doesn't define your boxing career. I feel that's where boxing's getting to. It should be no different for me.

"I'd just like to box my way to where I need to be and that's what I'm going to try and do."