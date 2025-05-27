Harlem Eubank preparing to fight Jack Catterall and says opponents 'don't know how good I am'

Harlem Eubank insists opponents "don't know how good I am" as he prepares for his own British battle.

The 31-year-old cousin of Chris Eubank Jr will take on former world title challenger Jack Catterall in Manchester in July.

This is the moment Eubank has been patiently building towards, just a few months after Chris Eubank Jr sealed a satisfying win over bitter rival Conor Benn in April.

"Eight years as a professional, that is the type of process it takes to achieve the heights you want to get to in this sport," said Eubank.

"It's not an overnight success. It's a lot of years behind closed doors working away to get to the position. I believe the timing is now."

Reputations are again at stake in this domestic clash but Eubank is showing no animosity towards his opponent.

"I think Jack Catterall is the best in the UK right now. We believe he is the best out there and that is the type of fighter I'm ready for," he said.

Image: Catterall cannot afford another loss after a costly defeat to Arnold Barboza Jr in February

While there were many years in between, Eubank and Catterall have shared two opponents, Tyrone McKenna and Timo Schwarzkopf.

"I've stopped both within the distance, which he didn't, but that is not a confidence boost for me," said Eubank.

"I know that Catterall is an improved fighter since then and has gone on to fight at world level. That is the version of Catterall I'm ready to beat. I'm excited to put on an emphatic display."

Eubank is the underdog, despite his unbeaten record, as Catterall attempts to rebuild his career in front of his hometown fans after defeat by Arnold Barboza Jr dented his world title ambitions in February.

Image: Harlem Eubank is undefeated in 21 professional fights

"Being the outsider doesn't change my psychology. I've never taken the odds into account when I've got in there," said Eubank.

"I think he [Catterall] is experienced enough to handle that kind of stuff.

"I'm going to have a lot of pressure as well. I'm coming in there as the next up-and-coming Eubank to compete at world level."

Catterall's style has proven tricky for many to solve. Difficult to hit clean, his fights often turn into a chess match, but Eubank is confident he can discover a winning formula.

"We have seen Catterall many times and we know what he does well. We know he has many tools in the box, and I'm ready to get out my toolbox and show them what I can do. This is about how good I am, not him".

One factor he believes could swing the bout in his favour is the element of surprise.

"I think the only reason we have this fight is because they don't know how good I am. I am going to use that unknown to shock a lot of people. I love that position, it means that not only do the people not know, the opposition don't know."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The ringside view of Adam Azim's knockdown and stoppage of Sergey Lipinets

Looking ahead, talks of a potential fight with Adam Azim are never far away but Eubank is unsurprisingly fully focused on his immediate challenge.

"Jack Catterall is levels above Azim," said Eubank.

"Right now, I'm aiming for the top of the division. Everything else is outside my control but in boxing, never say never."

Eubank watched on with pride as his cousin defeated Benn by unanimous decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr was mobbed by fans while signing an egg carton following his recent victory over British rival Conor Benn

Reflecting on the recent reconciliation between Eubank Jnr and his uncle, Chris Snr, he said: "We had a nice celebration meal the week after the win over Benn.

"They are both in great spirits. Their bond is stronger than ever. They are walking down the streets of Brixton together now.

"Chris Jnr is taking the time to speak to the people and stepping into that role as the people's champion."