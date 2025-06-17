Chris Eubank Jr has earned Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fight despite calls for Conor Benn rematch, says Harlem Eubank

Chris Eubank Jr has already earned a fight with Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says his cousin Harlem Eubank.

Eubank Jr, who defeated Conor Benn by unanimous decision in a gruelling middleweight battle in April, has been considering his options, with confirmation of a rematch against his British rival believed to be edging closer.

But Canelo has been a long-term target for Eubank Jr and Harlem believes this massive showdown should happen in the near future.

"I think he's earned the Canelo fight, he's 35 years old, I don't want to see him go through any nasty weight cuts, people trying to disadvantage him in the ring," Eubank told Sky Sports News.

"I want him to go in fully fuelled, and he's earned the opportunity to go in there and fight the best in the world, and that man is Canelo Alvarez.

"It [rematch with Benn] might be on the table before that Canelo fight, but let's see.

"I think that dance has been done, I think he's gone in there the weakest version of himself, a shell of himself on the night, and got the job done pretty convincingly, so I'd like to see him fight Canelo next."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eubank Jr teases his next move after beating Benn, but will it be Canelo Alvarez or a rematch with his rival Benn?

But Eubank Jr will have to wait for Canelo to fulfil his next super fight, a clash with Terence Crawford for the undisputed super-middleweight title in September.

Regardless of his next career move, Harlem remains hugely proud of Eubank Jr's hard-fought victory over Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"It's Eubank supremacy, that's what it is, that's the era," he said.

"The name is right back where it belongs and my uncle and my cousin have wielded it high."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harlem Eubank's trainer Adam Booth says Jack Catterall will see speed in front of him that he has never experienced in his professional career before, with the fight due to take place in July in Manchester

Harlem is preparing to face Jack Catterall in Manchester on July 5, with the winner staying firmly in contention for a world title shot at welterweight.

"I'm very confident, I've worked all my life for this type of fight and we're here now, we're up against one of the best in the world and I'm ready to prove that I'm up there," he said.

"I'm ready to fight for a world title and I've been putting in the work behind the scenes here in this gym for the last 10-11 years and this is what I've been working for, I'm ready."

Harlem is now relishing the opportunity to become the latest Eubank to win a big British battle.

"I want to fight the best in the world and the best in the world are at 147, this is the best division, the hottest division in the world," he added.

"I'm ready to be in that mix, I'm ready to fight the best, I feel good, feel strong, and I'm growing into the weight, I'm going to be very strong in there on July 5.

"I'm ready to carry the name high and leave my mark."