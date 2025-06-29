Jake Paul beats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by unanimous decision in cruiserweight bout

Jake Paul beat former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by unanimous decision on Saturday night, dominating the early rounds before holding on after a late rally.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) appeared to be taking the biggest risk of his unique boxing career by facing his most accomplished opponent in Chavez (54-7-2), and doing it in front of an ardently pro-Chavez crowd in southern California.

At least it seemed like a risk until the 39-year-old stepped into the ring at Honda Center and looked lifeless, barely throwing a punch until late in the fourth round of their cruiserweight bout.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Even with his famous father shouting furiously at ringside, Chavez fought tentatively and tepidly against Paul, who patiently controlled the ring and landed just enough to win rounds.

Chavez first mounted a discernible attack in the sixth, and he delivered several exciting shots in the ninth, finally exhibiting the skills of a long boxing career.

But he could not seriously damage the YouTuber-turned-pugilist, who jumped on the ropes in celebration after absorbing several flurries in the 10th and final round.

"All the boos are awards," Paul said. "It was flawless. I think I only got hit about 10 times."

The judges scored it 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93 for Paul.

"I thought I lost the first five rounds, so I tried to win the last rounds," Chavez said. "He's strong, a good boxer [for] the first three, four rounds. After that, I felt he was tired. I don't think he's ready for the champions, but he's a good fighter."

Chavez, who had fought just once since 2021, won the WBC middleweight title in 2011 and defended it three times but failed to maximize the potential in his father's genetics during his career.

He is still the most credible boxer by far to share the ring with Paul, who is now 13 fights into his lucrative fight career.

Earlier, 43-year-old former UFC star Holly Holm returned from a 12-year absence from the boxing ring to dominate previously unbeaten Yolanda Guadalupe Vega Ochoa.