Tyson Fury takes aim at Oleksandr Usyk, but Moses Itauma could beat him to world championship shot

Heavyweight phenom Moses Itauma is making such rapid progress that he could beat Tyson Fury to a shot at a world title.

Itauma is due to fight former world title challenger Dillian Whyte in August, and another dazzling performance from the 20-year-old could advance his case for a championship fight in the near future.

"It's how you win. If he does what we believe he can do, the belief we've got in him, I think he's not far off of it," his promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports.

Britain's Itauma is already highly ranked with the WBO, whose world title is one of the three championship belts that Oleksandr Usyk holds. Another statement win could put him on the verge of becoming a challenger for the Ukrainian.

"If Usyk wins," Warren cautions. Usyk is looking to reunify the division when he boxes IBF titlist Daniel Dubois in their undisputed championship bout at Wembley stadium on Saturday.

However Tyson Fury, who will sit out 2025 in a short-lived retirement, has also set his sights on Usyk, calling for a trilogy fight after losing their first two contests.

Warren also represents Fury. "He won't be coming back this year, but next year he's said that's what he wants to do. That's where we are," the promoter explained.

It's possible though that Fury could come back to a tune-up bout before pursuing a major fight later in 2026.

"I don't know yet. We've got to see what the landscape is," Warren said.

"Saturday night's the catalyst for what's going to happen in the heavyweight division for everybody. All those mandatories, all those guys who if they're not No 1, they're Interim champions, all these fights are happening. It's never been so lively."

New Zealand's Joseph Parker is the next mandatory challenger in line for the WBO heavyweight title. The Usyk-Dubois winner would have to face him next, or vacate that championship.

"The WBO have called for the fight, they've ordered it and we'll see what happens after the fight. Joe's in a good position. He may fight, instead of one belt, for four belts. The worst case, he'll fight for one," Warren noted.

Parker himself wouldn't shy way from fighting Itauma. "Anyone and everyone," Parker told Sky Sports. "Moses is fighting Dillian Whyte soon so I know they want to keep him busy. He's a very good young talent coming up. He's making some good waves in the division so far."

Warren revealed that Usyk does have a rematch clause. So if Dubois does beat him, they could have a trilogy of their own.

"It all depends on what happens on the night. He does have the right to fight him again if Daniel wins. So he may call for that. It depends how the fight ends," said Warren, who is tipping his man to spring the upset.

"Daniel is very composed and he know what job's in front of him. He's shared the ring with him. He's learned from that experience, I hope, and he knows what he's got to. The one thing about that [first] fight, he knows he's hurt him. He knows he's got the power to hurt him and I think where they're going to be a bit shocked is his boxing ability.

"What I'm really pleased about is his last three fights, which I think he's really what he's had to do to get back the belief in him and the confidence in him and he's done that in great style."