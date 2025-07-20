Manny Pacquiao 'ready' for a second fight with Floyd Mayweather after world title draw with Mario Barrios
Manny Pacquiao ended his retirement at the age of 46 to come straight back into a world title fight; But Mario Barrios only held him to a contentious draw to retain the WBC welterweight world title; Pacquiao is "ready" for a second fight with historic rival Floyd Mayweather
Sunday 20 July 2025 19:29, UK
Manny Pacquiao is “ready” for a second fight with Floyd Mayweather after a contentious draw in this weekend’s WBC world title fight against Mario Barrios.
The 46-year-old Pacquiao was making a surprising return to boxing after retiring four years ago.
He could now consider a second fight with Mayweather, who is 48 years old and retired himself. Pacquiao and Mayweather were great rivals and a decade ago boxed in Las Vegas in one of the most lucrative bouts in the sport.
"Manny is always ready," Sean Gibbons from MP Promotions told Sky Sports.
Gibbons was adamant that Pacquiao deserved the decision against Barrios and should have been the victor. "After that performance last night," Gibbons said, "you better check with Floyd!"
Pacquiao had come out of retirement looking to break his own record as the oldest welterweight world champion in boxing history and came up just short as two judges scored the fight 114-114, with one judge turning in a 115-113 score for Barrios.
The majority draw saw Barrios retain the WBC welterweight world title.
"I thought I won the fight," Pacquiao said. "It was a close fight. He was very tough. I worked hard and stayed disciplined. I always keep my body in shape so that I can do this.
"I had to find a way to finish the fight better but my opponent is so tough," he added. "He threw a lot of good combinations and had defence. It was a tough fight."
Barrios didn't think the fight "was getting away" from him but would give Pacquiao another shot at the title.
"He's still strong as hell and his timing is real. He's still a very awkward fighter to try to figure out," the champion said.
"I'll do the rematch," Barrios continued. "Absolutely. This was huge for boxing. I'd love to do it again."