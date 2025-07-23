Katie Taylor could retire, but Chantelle Cameron condemns ‘excuses’: ‘I think she’ll take an easy fight!’

Chantelle Cameron has condemned the jibes Katie Taylor slung her way after they both fought on the same show at Madison Square Garden.

After defeating great rival Amanda Serrano for the third time, Taylor quashed suggestions of completing a trilogy with Cameron in harsh terms.

"I think Chantelle has to see if she can sell out a 1,000-seat arena first. I don't think she can sell out any stadium at all," Taylor said.

"I think I've made her more money than she really deserves to be quite honest."

Cameron criticised Taylor's remarks. "Usually she's quite respectful and she's a massive role model for the younger generation," Cameron told Sky Sports.

"To put someone down and discredit another boxer, when you're a huge role model, she didn't really carry herself well in that press conference.

"I was quite shocked at her comments," she continued. "We're trying to grow the sport, instead of talking and behaving like that. You're just discrediting the sport and it's not really a good image for the next generation coming through."

The Briton had beaten Taylor in Dublin in their first fight, before the Irish star got her revenge in their rematch in 2023.

"It's 1-1, it's one a piece. I won the first fight pretty convincingly. The second fight with Katie, there was a dispute," Cameron declared.

"When she beat me, she said it was the performance of a lifetime, but in all honesty, it was a scrappy fight and there was a lot of cuddling that wasn't boxing. If you want to give yourself praise for a performance like that, then maybe she shouldn't box me again.

"If that's how she wants to beat me, that's fair enough. But she can't say she's a better boxer than me."

Cameron insisted that Taylor was making "excuses".

"I take it as a compliment. She's scared to fight me," the Briton said. "Women's boxing, it's a hard enough sport without talking about money and purses and who's getting paid what and 'I'm going to give you this payday'.

"You don't have to like each other, not at all, but to make women's boxing grow and get more people following and watching it and also the younger generation to behave in a certain way without being trashy, then we should all be supporting each other. Again, you don't have to like each other, but you don't have to put others down."

Cameron defended her WBC interim super-lightweight title against Jessica Camara on the undercard of Taylor's undisputed 140lb championship victory over Serrano.

It means Cameron is the mandatory challenger for the WBC title that Taylor holds.

"Now it's either fight Katie Taylor or she vacates the belt," she said. "All I know is I'm going to be fighting for the belt next.

"I don't know who it's going to be next but I do know I'm going to be boxing for the world title again before the end of the year."

Taylor did say she was considering whether to even fight on. Cameron, though, was unconvinced, suggesting: "I don't think she will retire. I think she'll have an easy fight."

However, Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn wonders if she has indeed boxed for the last time.

"It was the first time I heard Katie say 'if I fight again' in the presser," Hearn told Sky Sports News.

"She definitely won't fight this year, I don't think, and of course, the elephant in the room is [boxing at] Croke Park.

"I think that carrot would be very difficult for Katie not to bite. I think that would be the only thing that she hasn't really achieved. She's had huge Irish homecomings but never Croke Park obviously.

"I don't know if she'll fight again. She's 39, she's done it all, she's beaten everyone she's ever faced and, for me, forever will go down as the greatest female fighter of all-time."