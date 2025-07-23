 Skip to content
Exclusive

Muhammad Ali's daughter Laila Ali offered chance to fight Claressa Shields for undisputed heavyweight world title

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Claressa Shields is the reigning undisputed heavyweight world champion; Shields has made "a real offer - with venues, dates, and most importantly, the funding" to box Laila Ali, the daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali and a former professional boxer

Wednesday 23 July 2025 17:19, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Heavyweight world champion Claressa Shields discusses a potential future bout with welterweight world champion Lauren Price and what weights either of them would have to jump to

Claressa Shields has offered Muhammad Ali’s daughter, Laila Ali, the chance to fight for her undisputed heavyweight world championship.

Laila Ali is now 47 years old and hasn't boxed competitively since 2007. But she did have a good professional career. After making her pro debut in 1999, Ali would win a world title and went unbeaten in 24 bouts, winning all but three of them inside the distance.

Shields has been a trailblazing boxer, winning two Olympic gold medals and world titles in multiple divisions.

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The American is the reigning undisputed heavyweight world champion, the first in women's boxing, and has challenged Ali to come out of retirement to fight her.

"This is a real offer - with venues, dates, and most importantly, the funding - to make this historic fight happen," Dmitry Salita, Shields' promoter, told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Unified welterweight champion Lauren Price is targeting a future fight with pound-for-pound superstar Claressa Shields

"Laila Ali, a great champion and the daughter of the GOAT [the Greatest of All-Time], versus Claressa Shields, the GWOAT [the Greatest Woman of All-Time], for the undisputed women's heavyweight world title.

"Muhammad Ali broke barriers and set records in his era, headlining the Fight of the Century. Claressa Shields has shattered glass ceilings and set new standards in this generation.

Also See:

"A women's undisputed heavyweight championship bout between these two icons has the potential to be the fight of the century in this new millennium."

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW