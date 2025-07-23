Muhammad Ali's daughter Laila Ali offered chance to fight Claressa Shields for undisputed heavyweight world title
Two-time Olympic gold medallist Claressa Shields is the reigning undisputed heavyweight world champion; Shields has made "a real offer - with venues, dates, and most importantly, the funding" to box Laila Ali, the daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali and a former professional boxer
Claressa Shields has offered Muhammad Ali’s daughter, Laila Ali, the chance to fight for her undisputed heavyweight world championship.
Laila Ali is now 47 years old and hasn't boxed competitively since 2007. But she did have a good professional career. After making her pro debut in 1999, Ali would win a world title and went unbeaten in 24 bouts, winning all but three of them inside the distance.
Shields has been a trailblazing boxer, winning two Olympic gold medals and world titles in multiple divisions.
The American is the reigning undisputed heavyweight world champion, the first in women's boxing, and has challenged Ali to come out of retirement to fight her.
"This is a real offer - with venues, dates, and most importantly, the funding - to make this historic fight happen," Dmitry Salita, Shields' promoter, told Sky Sports.
"Laila Ali, a great champion and the daughter of the GOAT [the Greatest of All-Time], versus Claressa Shields, the GWOAT [the Greatest Woman of All-Time], for the undisputed women's heavyweight world title.
"Muhammad Ali broke barriers and set records in his era, headlining the Fight of the Century. Claressa Shields has shattered glass ceilings and set new standards in this generation.
"A women's undisputed heavyweight championship bout between these two icons has the potential to be the fight of the century in this new millennium."