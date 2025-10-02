Steve Collins backs his son to resume family rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr: 'He can beat him!'

Boxing legend Steve Collins has backed his son to resume the family rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr.

Steve Collins Jr will be looking to make a statement when he returns to action in Glasgow on Saturday.

He hopes to eventually reprise the rivalry of their fathers, Steve Collins and Chris Eubank, in just the same way that Conor Benn has done with Eubank Jr.

Collins senior beat Eubank in their two world title fights in 1995, as well as defeating Nigel Benn twice, too.

His son, Collins Jr, is putting defeats to good fighters like Nathan Quarless and Padraig McCrory behind him.

"He's been out there in the wilderness, taking a lot of fights he shouldn't have fought," Collins Sr told Sky Sports. "He wants to get the breaks and he wants to get out there on the big stage and get the opportunity to fight the big names.

"He has to showcase himself," Collins continued. "When people see him out there, see what he's like, see what he can do, let the public look for the fight. Let them say Steve Collins Jr-Chris Eubank Jr, can this happen?"

While he boxed McCrory at super-middleweight and Quarless at cruiser, Collins Jr is a light-heavyweight. Eubank Jr is boxing Conor Benn down at middleweight but Collins Sr believes moving up through divisions will benefit him.

"Chris Eubank Jr will probably be more comfortable at light-heavyweight because he's tall, he's got a big physique and he really struggles to boil down to make the lighter weight. He's doing it and it's hard for him. At light-heavyweight he's stronger, I think he'll be a better fighter," Collins said.

"It's up to Chris Eubank Jr. Steve Collins Jr wants it. He's adamant and confident that he can beat him. Let's find out."

Eubank and Benn's fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April showed that a family legacy like theirs can lead to a thrilling, compelling 12-round battle.

"They've got a family pride. They don't want to let the family down," Collins said. "When I sat and watched that fight, they showed so much determination and heart. I just thought wow, these kids don't have to do this, they choose to do this. That's amazing. My son doesn't have to do it, but he wants to do it.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who their parents are, who their dads are, when that bell rings you've got to be able to fight," he continued.

"So far the three sons have all shown that they can fight and they've all got heart and to me that is a very rare thing. They're three sons of three world champions, come to fight and can fight.

"I just think that's amazing."