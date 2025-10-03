Conor Benn offered super-welterweight world title shot after Chris Eubank Jr rematch against new champ Abass Baraou

Conor Benn has been offered a world title shot down at super-welterweight.

Next month Benn will rematch Chris Eubank Jr up at 160lbs, higher than his accustomed weight class.

Benn does expect to move down in weight after this second Eubank fight, but it could be challenging for him to get all the way back down to welterweight. He hasn't actually made the 147lbs limit since 2022, before his suspension for an anti-doping violation.

Super-welterweight therefore could be a more natural weight for him after two consecutive 12-rounders at 160lbs and new WBA super-welterweight world champion Abass Baraou has offered Benn a shot at his title.

"Conor Benn is around 154lbs. He's a big name in the UK, I'd love to fight in the UK. The fans are amazing. Coming in the UK, having a big fight like that, why not? I'm ready for it," Baraou told Sky Sports. "Here in the UK, having a show like that is one of the dreams.

"He's a great fighter, he's explosive. Fights with a lot of emotions. I know obviously my skill and I see myself dominating him and teaching him a little bit of something."

Baraou is looking for big fights. Jermell Charlo has been designated as his mandatory challenger and a unification with WBO titlist Xander Zayas is also richly appealing.

"It's exciting what's going to happen. There are a lot of names in this division. Charlo's said to be mandatory, Xander Zayas got into the ring right after [his last fight]. It's a stacked division. Good fights. I'm looking forward to the next big fight," the German said.

"It can be anyone. Xander Zayas, Charlo, [Sebastian] Fundora would be a great fight, a unification. Looking forward to the next challenges and keep progressing.

"The next fight I'm looking to raise my profile, prove myself," he concluded. "Be a threat to everyone, be the name in the division, that's my goal."