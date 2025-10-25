Wardley vs Parker: Oleksandr Usyk title fight for all four heavyweight belts is next for Fabio Wardley, says Frank Warren

Fabio Wardley will challenge Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed world heavyweight titles next after his stunning win over Joseph Parker, says promoter Frank Warren.

Wardley pulled off a sensational stoppage of Parker in the 11th round at The O2 on Saturday night in a bout to decide the next challenger for Usyk's WBO belt.

The Ukrainian had delayed a world title defence against mandatory challenger Parker due to an injury, but Warren is confident that the WBO, WBA, WBC and IBF belts will all be at stake in a fight against Wardley.

Image: Wardley has earned a fight against Oleksandr Usyk, says promoter Frank Warren

Warren was full of praise for the boxer from Ipswich and assured the crowd that Wardley's fight against Usyk should happen.

"He said he wants to [fight Usyk] so that's what it'll be," Warren told DAZN.

"He'll be fighting for all four belts, because that what he deserves after a fight like that."

Wardley appeared behind on the scorecards when he launched a ferocious attack on Parker in the 10th, then pinned the Kiwi on the ropes in the following round before a sustained assault prompted referee Howard Foster to wave it off.

Image: The Ipswich boxer celebrated the latest victory in his remarkable career

The remarkable rise of Wardley continues as the former white collar fighter is now set to fight the No 1 heavyweight in the world.

Warren added: "Fabio's is a story I've never seen before. Honestly, I'm amazed that someone who has zero amateur experience - with 20 fights - comes out and beats a world champion.

"What a fight. That was edge-of-your-seat stuff - credit to both of them."

Wardley himself was elated after his sensational upset against Parker, whose professional record now slips to 36-4.

Image: Wardley fought back strongly in the closing rounds

"What I lack in experience, I make up for in chin, heart, fight," he said.

"It sounds like a dream but this is real life. I'm proof of hard work, of passion, of never giving up.

"It's a massive thanks to Dillian Whyte. That man looked after me - he changed my life. He deserves everything from me.

"I'm not taking anything away from Joe but I wasn't hurting that much! I put my feet in silly positions but I wasn't busted. I've said before I'm not the cleanest fighter - but I get the job done."