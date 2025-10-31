Chantelle Cameron: British fighter vacates WBC light-welterweight world title in lack of equality protest

Britain's Chantelle Cameron has vacated her WBC light-welterweight world title in protest at not being able to compete under the same rules as male fighters.

Cameron feels women's boxers should fight over three-minute rounds, like their male counterparts, but the World Boxing Council mandated that women fight over two-minute rounds.

Women's professional boxing title fights are normally contested over 10 rounds, whereas the men have 12 rounds.

"Women's boxing has come a long way, but there's still progress to be made," said Cameron.

"I've always believed in equality and that includes the choice to fight equal rounds, equal opportunities, and equal respect.

"I'm proud of my accomplishment in becoming a WBC champion, but it's time to take a stand for what's right and for the future of the sport."

Cameron was interim champion but became WBC light-welterweight world champion in September after Katie Taylor decided to step away from boxing.

The 34-year-old, from Northampton, beat Taylor in May 2023 to become undisputed champion but lost the rematch later that year.

The WBC were set to have a purse bid on Friday for a fight between Cameron and fellow British boxer Sandy Ryan.

American boxer Amanda Serrano vacated her WBC title in 2023 after being not being allowed to fight 12 three-minute rounds.