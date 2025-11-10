Moses Itauma to fight Jermaine Franklin in January at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena

British heavyweight Moses Itauma will take on former Anthony Joshua foe Jermaine Franklin on January 24 at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena.

The highly-regarded Itauma flattened compatriot Dillian Whyte inside the opening round in Saudi Arabia in August to extend his perfect professional record to 13 wins from as many fights, with 11 stoppages.

Franklin now lies in wait for the 20-year-old, with the American having taken Whyte and Joshua the distance in 2022 and 2023 respectively and never having been stopped in 26 professional contests.

"I am very happy to have our heavyweight prodigy Moses topping the bill in another perfect test of his unquestionable credentials against a very tough American," said Itauma's promoter Frank Warren.

The Brit, however, could be eyeing up another fight too as the WBA have ordered a mandatory defence of Kubrat Pulev's title against Itauma. Itauma has made a rapid ascent through the heavyweight ranks. He blitzed Demsey McKean on the undercard of Tyson Fury's rematch with Usyk a year ago.

But it was Itauma's fight against Whyte that launched the young talent into world title contention, adding to the long line of British heavyweights sizing up a shot at the unified belts.

In September, Itauma's team even admitted that they would take a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, even at this early stage of the young heavyweight's career.

"I would take it," Davison told Sky Sports. "I would. I think it's a win-win. As much as Moses hasn't boxed anybody like Usyk, I don't think Usyk's boxed anybody like Moses. I think he would openly say that himself.

"It's something he [Itauma] would be up for. I think he's got the mindset: if you're taking a dive [into the deep end] you might as well take the dive. Hopefully we may end up in a world title fight."