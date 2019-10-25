Tyson Fury says he has 'maximum' three fights left before retiring

Fury says boxing is a "young man's game"

Undefeated heavyweight Tyson Fury has admitted he expects to retire from boxing after three more fights.

The 31-year-old is preparing to take on Braun Strowman at WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

After swapping boxing for professional wrestling, the 'Gypsy King' is set to return to his usual sport on February 22 to do battle with Deontay Wilder - and it could be the start of his boxing farewell.

Fury said: "I don't think I will have many more fights. Maybe another three maximum. That's it."

He became unified heavyweight champion in November 2015 with a stunning unanimous decision win over Wladimir Klitschko in Germany.

While the Ukrainian finished his career at the age of 41 with 64 wins from 69 fights, Fury is thinking of calling it a day in the not too distant future after 30 bouts, 29 victories and one controversial draw with Wilder last year.

"I don't know what Klitschko's motivation was. I think I am coming to the tail end of my boxing career at the ripe old age of 31," he said.

"It's a young man's game. I've had my time in the sun. A few more fights and I will relax on the beach somewhere."

For many boxers the desire to hold all the belts is a big motivation, but Fury has already had that privilege after beating Klitschko four years ago and in the process becoming lineal heavyweight champion of the world.

He subsequently had to relinquish all the belts and currently Wilder holds the WBC title and Andy Ruiz - who shocked Anthony Joshua in December - has the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

Asked if he wanted to take Wilder's belt in February, Fury responded: "His belt doesn't mean anything to me because alphabetical titles don't mean anything to me. I am above all that.

"When you are the lineal heavyweight champion, you are the best of your era.

"There have been 44 lineal heavyweight champions and I am number 44, so whatever alphabetical titles exist out there - and there are a lot of them - I am not interested in them. I have won every one.

"Every big organisation belt I have won before; including The Ring Magazine and everything else. The belts, I am not interested in. Whoever says Tyson Fury is not interested in winning belts, they are correct.

"I have tonnes of belts at home and plenty that I hang my trousers with. Belts are very useful and the most useful belt is the one I am wearing today to hold my trousers up.

"I don't need a belt to be considered the best. I am the lineal heavyweight champion of the world, 44th in history."

'I'm not used to getting hit'

7:02 We sit down with Tyson Fury ahead of his big match with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. Fury discusses how he got into WWE, training at the Performance Center and who he thinks in the boxing world could step into the square circle. We sit down with Tyson Fury ahead of his big match with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. Fury discusses how he got into WWE, training at the Performance Center and who he thinks in the boxing world could step into the square circle.

Fury simply wants to keep defending his lineal championship after five defences so far against Sefer Seferi, Francesco Pianeta, Wilder, Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

Before the 31-year-old Manchester fighter can get back to that, he will be in the wrestling ring on Thursday at WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Fury says the differences in training has been a difficult adjustment to make.

"It's been hard training." Fury told Sky Sports. "Anyone who says that it's not hard training needs to go down and have a little whirl and come back and let me know how easy it is.

1:34 As Tyson Fury trained for his in-ring debut at WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman confronted him with a vicious hit that left Fury hobbled As Tyson Fury trained for his in-ring debut at WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman confronted him with a vicious hit that left Fury hobbled

"I'm not used to getting smashed onto the floor and suplexed across the ring and two-feeted out of the ring. I'm not used to any of that.

"I don't get hit in my fights really - the odd occasion - so it's all new to me, taking blows and all that sort of stuff."

Fury was blindsided by his Crown Jewel opponent during a training session this week, and says he's still feeling the effects: "Not good. Painful. My shoulder's still sore from it now."