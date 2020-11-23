Katie Taylor vs Cris Cyborg would not be blocked by Bellator MMA, says president Scott Coker

0:46 Scott Coker won't stop Cris Cyborg crossing to boxing to fight Katie Taylor Scott Coker won't stop Cris Cyborg crossing to boxing to fight Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor's suggested clash against Cris Cyborg would not be held up by Bellator MMA, its president Scott Coker has said.

MMA fighter Cyborg has been mentioned as a future opponent for Taylor if she swaps sports and crosses into the boxing ring.

"We were going back and forth," Coker said about negotiations with Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn.

Katie Taylor is the undisputed lightweight champion

Rachel Ball, Katie Taylor, Terri Harper won title fights on an historic night this month

"Why does it always have to be the MMA fighter going to become a boxer? Why can't it be the other way around?

"In saying that, if Cyborg really wants to fight her, she wants to go to boxing and win a title? She wants to fight Katie? We would step aside and let them get it on.

"That's up to her.

"There haven't been any further discussions. We will pick it up with Cyborg after Thanksgiving [November 26]. We will figure it out.

"We aren't going to be the ones to stop this fight from happening."

Hearn previously said: "Cyborg can fight, she can box, she is heavy-handed," Hearn said. "But she is heavy and that is an issue."

0:38 Watch Katie Taylor floor Miriam Gutierrez Watch Katie Taylor floor Miriam Gutierrez

6:58 Katie Taylor says she wants more historic nights as she aims to build an unbreakable legacy in boxing Katie Taylor says she wants more historic nights as she aims to build an unbreakable legacy in boxing

Coker had previously challenged: "If Eddie Hearn wants to work out who is the top female combat star then maybe he should think about it."

Hearn replied: "Return the favour in the cage? Unlikely! Katie is a pure boxer."

Taylor addressed Cyborg: "If the fight was to happen, it would only be in the boxing ring.

"She is a name that has been thrown around and I'm very happy to step in the ring with her if she's open to that."

Who else could challenge Taylor?

Ireland's Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight title earlier this month against Miriam Gutierrez in a fight that gained more than two million views across the UK and Ireland.

Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano, the winner of the undisputed welterweight title rematch between Jessica McCaskill and Cecilia Braekhus, and former Olympic rival Natasha Jonas are all in the hat to next challenge her.

Could Natasha Jonas be next for Katie Taylor?

"There isn't anyone she wouldn't fight," Hearn told Sky Sports. "We've tried for the Serrano fight.

"We love the winner of Braekhus against McCaskill.

"You've got Chantelle Cameron, I think will be undisputed soon at 140, that's a big fight in 2021 as well.

"Jonas is up there, Terri Harper could come up from 130 when she's become undisputed. You've got Mikaela Mayer. There are just so many challenges, but the great news is she won't duck one of them.

"You couldn't suggest a fight that she would say no to, but she does want to push the boundaries. Cyborg is a great fight. We know it's a crossover fight with MMA, but honestly there are so many different options."