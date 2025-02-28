Match summary
ICC Men's Champions Trophy
Lahore
Afghanistan are 236 for 8 with 4.2 overs remaining.
Summary
Over 46: 6 runs. Bowler: Ben Dwarshuis. Afghanistan: 236/8 (rr 5.17)
Ben Dwarshuis to Noor Ahmad. 1 run
OUT! Ben Dwarshuis to Rashid Khan. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot hook to long on for no run, caught by Glenn Maxwell. Rashid Khan Caught for 19.
FOUR! Ben Dwarshuis to Rashid Khan. No movement short, leg stump on the back foot upper cutted well timed for 4 runs
Ben Dwarshuis to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement length ball, middle stump no foot movement cut well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Travis Head
Summary
Over 45: 7 runs. Bowler: Nathan Ellis. Afghanistan: 230/7 (rr 5.11)
FOUR! Nathan Ellis to Rashid Khan. Slower ball back of a length, outside off down the pitch cut for 4 runs
Nathan Ellis to Rashid Khan. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement steered mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Nathan Ellis to Azmatullah Omarzai. Slower ball length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Alex Carey
Nathan Ellis to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, run saved by Glenn Maxwell
Nathan Ellis to Azmatullah Omarzai. In swinger half volley, down leg on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Nathan Ellis
Nathan Ellis to Azmatullah Omarzai. Slower ball back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled for no run
Summary
Over 44: 6 runs. Bowler: Ben Dwarshuis. Afghanistan: 223/7 (rr 5.07)
Ben Dwarshuis to Rashid Khan. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot cut for no run
Ben Dwarshuis to Rashid Khan. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot cut for no run
Ben Dwarshuis to Rashid Khan. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot cut well timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Spencer Johnson
Ben Dwarshuis to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement length ball, down leg on the back foot worked well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Adam Zampa
Ben Dwarshuis to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot cut well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Nathan Ellis
Ben Dwarshuis to Rashid Khan. No movement short, leg stump on the front foot slogged to long on for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Maxwell
Summary
Over 43: 12 runs. Bowler: Adam Zampa. Afghanistan: 217/7 (rr 5.05)
Adam Zampa to Rashid Khan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Alex Carey
Adam Zampa to Rashid Khan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Steve Smith
Adam Zampa to Rashid Khan. Leg spinner full toss, outside off on the front foot flick well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, run saved by Matt Short
Adam Zampa to Rashid Khan. Leg spinner full toss, outside off on the front foot flick well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Nathan Ellis
Adam Zampa to Rashid Khan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the pitch slogged mis-timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ben Dwarshuis
Adam Zampa to Azmatullah Omarzai. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Alex Carey
SIX! Adam Zampa to Azmatullah Omarzai. Leg spinner length ball, down leg no foot movement slog-sweep well timed for 6 runs
Summary
Over 42: 4 runs. Bowler: Nathan Ellis. Afghanistan: 205/7 (rr 4.88)
Nathan Ellis to Rashid Khan. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Nathan Ellis
Nathan Ellis to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered well timed to gully for 1 run, misfielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Nathan Ellis to Azmatullah Omarzai. Seam in back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut for no run
Nathan Ellis to Rashid Khan. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot dropped mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, misfielded by Matt Short
Nathan Ellis to Azmatullah Omarzai. Seam in length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Nathan Ellis to Rashid Khan. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Alex Carey
Summary
Over 41: 2 runs. Bowler: Adam Zampa. Afghanistan: 201/7 (rr 4.9)
Adam Zampa to Azmatullah Omarzai. Leg spinner half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa to Rashid Khan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg on the back foot worked well timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Maxwell
Adam Zampa to Rashid Khan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Steve Smith
Adam Zampa to Azmatullah Omarzai. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Maxwell
Adam Zampa to Azmatullah Omarzai. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Steve Smith
Adam Zampa to Azmatullah Omarzai. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Steve Smith
Summary
Over 40: 2 runs. Bowler: Nathan Ellis. Afghanistan: 199/7 (rr 4.97)
OUT! Nathan Ellis to Gulbadin Naib. No movement back of a length, outside off on the front foot slogged for no run. Gulbadin Naib Caught for 4.
Nathan Ellis to Azmatullah Omarzai. In swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot flick well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ben Dwarshuis
Nathan Ellis to Gulbadin Naib. No movement short, outside off on the back foot hook mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, dropped by Matt Short
Nathan Ellis to Gulbadin Naib. Slower ball length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Matt Short
Nathan Ellis to Gulbadin Naib. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Nathan Ellis
Nathan Ellis to Gulbadin Naib. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Matt Short
Summary
Over 39: 7 runs. Bowler: Spencer Johnson. Afghanistan: 197/6 (rr 5.05)
Spencer Johnson to Gulbadin Naib. No movement length ball, down leg on the back foot glancing well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ben Dwarshuis
Spencer Johnson to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to third man for 1 run, fielded by Adam Zampa
Spencer Johnson to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Steve Smith
Spencer Johnson to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving for no run
Spencer Johnson to Gulbadin Naib. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot pulled well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Maxwell
Spencer Johnson to Gulbadin Naib. No movement short, down leg on the back foot hook to third man for 4 leg byes
Summary
Over 38: 4 runs. Bowler: Nathan Ellis. Afghanistan: 190/6 (rr 5.0)
Nathan Ellis to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Spencer Johnson
Nathan Ellis to Gulbadin Naib. In swinger yorker, off stump on the front foot flick well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Adam Zampa
Nathan Ellis to Gulbadin Naib. Slower ball length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Nathan Ellis to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Alex Carey
Nathan Ellis to Azmatullah Omarzai. Seam in back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Steve Smith
Nathan Ellis to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Summary
Over 37: 8 runs. Bowler: Spencer Johnson. Afghanistan: 186/6 (rr 5.03)
Spencer Johnson to Gulbadin Naib. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Travis Head
Spencer Johnson to Gulbadin Naib. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot glancing to fine leg for 4 leg byes
Wide. Spencer Johnson to Mohammad Nabi. No movement short, down leg on the back foot glancing to bowler for 1 wides, run out assist by Spencer Johnson. Mohammad Nabi Run Out for 1.
Spencer Johnson to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot cut well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Alex Carey
Spencer Johnson to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Steve Smith
Spencer Johnson to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Alex Carey
Spencer Johnson to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement length ball, down leg on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Spencer Johnson
Summary
Over 36: 3 runs. Bowler: Adam Zampa. Afghanistan: 178/5 (rr 4.94)
Adam Zampa to Azmatullah Omarzai. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ben Dwarshuis
Adam Zampa to Azmatullah Omarzai. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to extra cover for 1 run, misfielded by Steve Smith
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ben Dwarshuis
OUT! Adam Zampa to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the front foot slog-sweep to backward square leg for no run, caught by Marnus Labuschagne. Hashmatullah Shahidi Caught for 20.
Adam Zampa to Azmatullah Omarzai. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Maxwell
Adam Zampa to Azmatullah Omarzai. Leg spinner full toss, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, misfielded by Travis Head
Adam Zampa to Azmatullah Omarzai. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Steve Smith
Summary
Over 35: 9 runs. Bowler: Matt Short. Afghanistan: 175/4 (rr 5.0)
Matt Short to Azmatullah Omarzai. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ben Dwarshuis
Matt Short to Azmatullah Omarzai. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to cover for no run, fielded by Travis Head
SIX! Matt Short to Azmatullah Omarzai. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot slog-sweep well timed for 6 runs
Matt Short to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot flick well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ben Dwarshuis
Matt Short to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot reverse sweep to square leg for no run, fielded by Travis Head
Matt Short to Azmatullah Omarzai. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Adam Zampa
Summary
Over 34: 4 runs. Bowler: Spencer Johnson. Afghanistan: 166/4 (rr 4.88)
Spencer Johnson to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Travis Head
Spencer Johnson to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Seam in back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Spencer Johnson to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement length ball, down leg on the back foot worked to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Travis Head
Spencer Johnson to Hashmatullah Shahidi. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot flick to mid wicket for 1 leg byes, fielded by Spencer Johnson
Spencer Johnson to Hashmatullah Shahidi. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked to backward point for no run, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Spencer Johnson to Hashmatullah Shahidi. No movement short, outside off on the back foot upper cutted for no run
Summary
Over 33: 1 run. Bowler: Matt Short. Afghanistan: 162/4 (rr 4.91)
Matt Short to Azmatullah Omarzai. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Travis Head
Matt Short to Azmatullah Omarzai. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Matt Short to Azmatullah Omarzai. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Matt Short to Azmatullah Omarzai. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Travis Head
Matt Short to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ben Dwarshuis
Matt Short to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Summary
Over 32: 2 runs. Bowler: Spencer Johnson. Afghanistan: 161/4 (rr 5.03)
Spencer Johnson to Hashmatullah Shahidi. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed well timed to extra cover for 1 run
Spencer Johnson to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot worked well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Adam Zampa
Spencer Johnson to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Nathan Ellis
Spencer Johnson to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
OUT! Spencer Johnson to Sediqullah Atal. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, caught by Steve Smith. Sediqullah Atal Caught for 85.
Spencer Johnson to Sediqullah Atal. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Travis Head
Summary
Over 31: 3 runs. Bowler: Matt Short. Afghanistan: 159/3 (rr 5.13)
Matt Short to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off down the pitch cut mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Steve Smith
Matt Short to Sediqullah Atal. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Maxwell
Matt Short to Sediqullah Atal. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Steve Smith
Matt Short to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot late cutted well timed to gully for 1 run, fielded by Spencer Johnson
Matt Short to Sediqullah Atal. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ben Dwarshuis
Matt Short to Sediqullah Atal. Off break back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Steve Smith
Summary
Over 30: 11 runs. Bowler: Adam Zampa. Afghanistan: 156/3 (rr 5.2)
Adam Zampa to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Alex Carey
Adam Zampa to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to extra cover for no run, misfielded by Matt Short
Adam Zampa to Sediqullah Atal. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Travis Head