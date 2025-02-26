Match summary
ICC Men's Champions Trophy
Lahore
Afghanistan 218 for 5, from 41.1 overs. England
Afghanistan are 218 for 5 with 8.5 overs remaining.
Afghanistan 1st innings
Total
218 for 5, from 41.1 overs.
Batting
- Gurbaz (wk) b Archer; 6 runs, 15 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00
- Ibrahim not out; 113 runs, 118 balls, 7 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 95.76
- Sediqullah lbw b Archer; 4 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Rahmat c Rashid b Archer; 4 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 44.44
- Hashmatullah (c) b Rashid; 40 runs, 67 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 59.70
- Azmatullah c sub [Tom Banton] b Overton; 41 runs, 31 balls, 1 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 132.26
- Nabi not out; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
Extras
9 from 3 legbyes, 6 wides.
Yet to bat
- Gulbadin Naib
- Rashid
- Noor
- Fazalhaq
Fall of Wickets
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz at 11 for 1, from 4.1 overs
- Sediqullah Atal at 15 for 2, from 4.5 overs
- Rahmat Shah at 37 for 3, from 8.5 overs
- Hashmatullah Shahidi at 140 for 4, from 29.3 overs
- Azmatullah Omarzai at 212 for 5, from 39.6 overs
Bowling
- Archer: 8overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.25.
- Wood: 7overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.85.
- Overton: 7.1overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.72.
- Rashid: 9overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.44.
- Root: 6overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Livingstone: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
Match details
- Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
- Umpire: Joel Wilson
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- TV umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
- Reserve umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat