Match summary

ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Lahore

Afghanistan are batting, 218 for 5, from 41.1 overs. England

Afghanistan are 218 for 5 with 8.5 overs remaining.

Afghanistan 1st innings

Total

218 for 5, from 41.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Gurbaz (wk) b Archer; 6 runs, 15 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00
  2. Ibrahim not out; 113 runs, 118 balls, 7 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 95.76
  3. Sediqullah lbw b Archer; 4 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  4. Rahmat c Rashid b Archer; 4 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 44.44
  5. Hashmatullah (c) b Rashid; 40 runs, 67 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 59.70
  6. Azmatullah c sub [Tom Banton] b Overton; 41 runs, 31 balls, 1 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 132.26
  7. Nabi not out; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33

Extras

9 from 3 legbyes, 6 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Gulbadin Naib
  • Rashid
  • Noor
  • Fazalhaq

Fall of Wickets

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz at 11 for 1, from 4.1 overs
  • Sediqullah Atal at 15 for 2, from 4.5 overs
  • Rahmat Shah at 37 for 3, from 8.5 overs
  • Hashmatullah Shahidi at 140 for 4, from 29.3 overs
  • Azmatullah Omarzai at 212 for 5, from 39.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Archer: 8overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.25.
  2. Wood: 7overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.85.
  3. Overton: 7.1overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.72.
  4. Rashid: 9overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.44.
  5. Root: 6overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  6. Livingstone: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.

Match details

  • Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • Umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • TV umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
  • Reserve umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat