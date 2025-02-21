 Skip to content

ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Karachi (NS)

Afghanistan are batting, 28 for 1, from 7 overs. South Africa 315 for 6.

Afghanistan need 288 runs to win from 43.0 overs with 9 wickets remaining.

Over 7: 0 runs. Bowler: Marco Jansen. Afghanistan: 28/1 (rr 4.0)
Marco Jansen to Sediqullah Atal. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by David Miller
Marco Jansen to Sediqullah Atal. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to silly mid on for no run, fielded by Wiaan Mulder
Marco Jansen to Sediqullah Atal. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by David Miller
Marco Jansen to Sediqullah Atal. Seam away back of a length, outside off no foot movement playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Marco Jansen to Sediqullah Atal. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Marco Jansen to Sediqullah Atal. Seam away length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run

Over 6: 5 runs. Bowler: Lungi Ngidi. Afghanistan: 28/1 (rr 4.67)
Lungi Ngidi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed well timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by David Miller
Lungi Ngidi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Wiaan Mulder
Lungi Ngidi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Kagiso Rabada
Lungi Ngidi to Ibrahim Zadran. Seam in length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Kagiso Rabada
four icon

FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Ibrahim Zadran. Seam in back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot pushed well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Lungi Ngidi to Sediqullah Atal. Seam away length ball, leg stump on the back foot steered mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rassie van der Dussen

Over 5: 6 runs. Bowler: Marco Jansen. Afghanistan: 23/1 (rr 4.6)
one icon

Marco Jansen to Sediqullah Atal. No movement short, outside off on the back foot fended to third man for 1 run, fielded by Lungi Ngidi
wide icon

Wide. Marco Jansen to Sediqullah Atal. No movement short, off stump no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 wides
four icon

FOUR! Marco Jansen to Sediqullah Atal. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed for 4 runs
Marco Jansen to Sediqullah Atal. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Marco Jansen to Sediqullah Atal. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Marco Jansen to Sediqullah Atal. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Keshav Maharaj
Marco Jansen to Sediqullah Atal. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Tony de Zorzi

Over 4: 5 runs. Bowler: Lungi Ngidi. Afghanistan: 17/1 (rr 4.25)
Lungi Ngidi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Wiaan Mulder
Lungi Ngidi to Ibrahim Zadran. Seam in length ball, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi to Ibrahim Zadran. Seam in length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed for no run
one icon

Lungi Ngidi to Sediqullah Atal. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kagiso Rabada
wicket icon

OUT! Lungi Ngidi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, outside off down the pitch pulled mis-timed to short fine leg for no run, caught by Keshav Maharaj. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Caught for 10.
four icon

FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, off stump down the pitch pulled well timed for 4 runs

Over 3: 3 runs. Bowler: Marco Jansen. Afghanistan: 12/0 (rr 4.0)
one icon

Marco Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tony de Zorzi
one icon

Marco Jansen to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot late cutted mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Lungi Ngidi
one icon

Marco Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, run out attempt: missed stumps by Tony de Zorzi
Marco Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement short, off stump on the back foot hook for no run
Marco Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Temba Bavuma
Marco Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to short extra cover for no run, fielded by Rassie van der Dussen

Over 2: 6 runs. Bowler: Lungi Ngidi. Afghanistan: 9/0 (rr 4.5)
one icon

Lungi Ngidi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Kagiso Rabada
Lungi Ngidi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Seam in back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Kagiso Rabada
two icon

Lungi Ngidi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Rassie van der Dussen
three icon

Lungi Ngidi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Rassie van der Dussen
Lungi Ngidi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Temba Bavuma
Lungi Ngidi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Kagiso Rabada

Over 1: 3 runs. Bowler: Marco Jansen. Afghanistan: 3/0 (rr 3.0)
Marco Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
one icon

Marco Jansen to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, run out attempt: direct hit but safe by Temba Bavuma
Marco Jansen to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Rassie van der Dussen
one icon

Marco Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to square leg for 1 run, run out attempt: missed stumps by Tony de Zorzi
wide icon

Wide. Marco Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, wide outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 wides
Marco Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, down leg down the pitch worked to bowler for no run, fielded by Marco Jansen
Marco Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Seam away back of a length, off stump no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run

Over 50: 14 runs. Bowler: Fazalhaq Farooqi. South Africa: 315/6 (rr 6.3)
six icon

SIX! Fazalhaq Farooqi to Wiaan Mulder. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot pulled well timed for 6 runs
four icon

FOUR! Fazalhaq Farooqi to Wiaan Mulder. Reverse out swinger full toss, wide outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Aiden Markram. No movement half volley, wide outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Sediqullah Atal
wide icon

Wide. Fazalhaq Farooqi to Aiden Markram. No movement half volley, wide outside off no foot movement no shotted left alone through for 1 wides
one icon

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Wiaan Mulder. Slower ball back of a length, down leg on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahmat Shah
one icon

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Aiden Markram. No movement yorker, wide outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hashmatullah Shahidi
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Aiden Markram. Off cutter back of a length, leg stump on the back foot pulled for no run

Over 49: 3 runs. Bowler: Azmatullah Omarzai. South Africa: 301/6 (rr 6.14)
one icon

Azmatullah Omarzai to Aiden Markram. No movement back of a length, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Mohammad Nabi
one icon

Azmatullah Omarzai to Wiaan Mulder. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot late cutted mis-timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Noor Ahmad
Azmatullah Omarzai to Wiaan Mulder. Reverse in swinger yorker, middle stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Azmatullah Omarzai
Azmatullah Omarzai to Wiaan Mulder. Reverse in swinger length ball, outside off on the back foot cut for no run
wicket icon

OUT! Azmatullah Omarzai to Marco Jansen. Reverse in swinger length ball, off stump on the front foot slogged for no run. Marco Jansen Bowled for 0.
one icon

Azmatullah Omarzai to Aiden Markram. No movement back of a length, off stump no foot movement cut for 1 run

Over 48: 13 runs. Bowler: Fazalhaq Farooqi. South Africa: 298/5 (rr 6.21)
wicket icon

OUT! Fazalhaq Farooqi to David Miller. No movement half volley, wide outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for no run, caught by Rahmat Shah. David Miller Caught for 14.
Fazalhaq Farooqi to David Miller. No movement yorker, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Fazalhaq Farooqi
one icon

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Aiden Markram. No movement short, leg stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rashid Khan
four icon

FOUR! Fazalhaq Farooqi to Aiden Markram. No movement full toss, leg stump on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
four icon

FOUR! Fazalhaq Farooqi to Aiden Markram. Slower ball length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
four icon

FOUR! Fazalhaq Farooqi to Aiden Markram. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement driving well timed for 4 runs

Over 47: 12 runs. Bowler: Noor Ahmad. South Africa: 285/4 (rr 6.06)
Noor Ahmad to David Miller. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ibrahim Zadran
one icon

Noor Ahmad to Aiden Markram. Left-arm unorthodox stock full toss, wide down leg on the front foot sweep mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sediqullah Atal
six icon

SIX! Noor Ahmad to Aiden Markram. Left-arm unorthodox stock half volley, off stump on the front foot slogged well timed for 6 runs
four icon

FOUR! Noor Ahmad to Aiden Markram. Left-arm unorthodox stock half volley, wide outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Noor Ahmad to David Miller. Googly half volley, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Azmatullah Omarzai
Noor Ahmad to David Miller. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Noor Ahmad

Over 46: 8 runs. Bowler: Fazalhaq Farooqi. South Africa: 273/4 (rr 5.93)
one icon

Fazalhaq Farooqi to David Miller. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Azmatullah Omarzai
one icon

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Aiden Markram. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Gulbadin Naib
four icon

FOUR! Fazalhaq Farooqi to Aiden Markram. No movement full toss, off stump no foot movement driving well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Fazalhaq Farooqi to David Miller. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sediqullah Atal
Fazalhaq Farooqi to David Miller. Reverse in swinger length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Fazalhaq Farooqi
one icon

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Aiden Markram. Seam in length ball, wide outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Sediqullah Atal

Over 45: 6 runs. Bowler: Noor Ahmad. South Africa: 265/4 (rr 5.89)
two icon

Noor Ahmad to David Miller. Left-arm unorthodox stock yorker, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Sediqullah Atal
Noor Ahmad to David Miller. Left-arm unorthodox stock yorker, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad to David Miller. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked to bowler for no run, fielded by Noor Ahmad
wide icon

Wide. Noor Ahmad to David Miller. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, leg stump on the back foot glancing for 1 wides
two icon

Noor Ahmad to David Miller. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hashmatullah Shahidi
Noor Ahmad to David Miller. Top spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Noor Ahmad
one icon

Noor Ahmad to Aiden Markram. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot slogged to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Gulbadin Naib

Over 44: 8 runs. Bowler: Gulbadin Naib. South Africa: 259/4 (rr 5.89)
Gulbadin Naib to David Miller. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cut mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Hashmatullah Shahidi
one icon

Gulbadin Naib to Aiden Markram. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Fazalhaq Farooqi
one icon

Gulbadin Naib to David Miller. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Fazalhaq Farooqi
four icon

FOUR! Gulbadin Naib to David Miller. Leg cutter back of a length, leg stump on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Gulbadin Naib to Aiden Markram. Slower ball length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mohammad Nabi
one icon

Gulbadin Naib to David Miller. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ibrahim Zadran

Over 43: 6 runs. Bowler: Noor Ahmad. South Africa: 251/4 (rr 5.84)
two icon

Noor Ahmad to Aiden Markram. Googly half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Fazalhaq Farooqi
one icon

Noor Ahmad to David Miller. Quicker ball length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fazalhaq Farooqi
wicket icon

OUT! Noor Ahmad to Rassie van der Dussen. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, leg stump on the front foot driving to backward point for no run, caught by Hashmatullah Shahidi. Rassie van der Dussen Caught for 52.
Noor Ahmad to Rassie van der Dussen. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ibrahim Zadran
two icon

Noor Ahmad to Rassie van der Dussen. Googly half volley, leg stump on the front foot sweep mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, misfielded by Sediqullah Atal
one icon

Noor Ahmad to Aiden Markram. Slider yorker, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mohammad Nabi

Over 42: 7 runs. Bowler: Rashid Khan. South Africa: 245/3 (rr 5.83)
Rashid Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ibrahim Zadran
six icon

SIX! Rashid Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, outside off on the front foot slog-sweep well timed for 6 runs
Rashid Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Slider length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Rashid Khan
one icon

Rashid Khan to Aiden Markram. Leg spinner length ball, off stump no foot movement driving mis-timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Azmatullah Omarzai
Rashid Khan to Aiden Markram. Googly length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Rashid Khan