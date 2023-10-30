 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Pune

Afghanistan Yet to bat. Sri Lanka are batting, 157 for 4, from 33 overs.

Break in play.

Sri Lanka are 157 for 4 with 17.0 overs remaining.

Sri Lanka 1st innings

Total

157 for 4, from 33 overs.

Batting

  1. Silva c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Azmatullah Omarzai; 46 runs, 60 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.67
  2. Karunaratne lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi; 15 runs, 21 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 71.43
  3. Mendis (c, wk) c Sub b Mujeeb Ur Rahman; 39 runs, 50 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.00
  4. Samarawickrama lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman; 36 runs, 40 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.00
  5. Asalanka not out; 8 runs, 12 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  6. de Silva not out; 11 runs, 15 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 73.33

Extras

2 from 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Mathews
  • Theekshana
  • Rajitha
  • Chameera
  • Madushanka

Fall of Wickets

  • Dimuth Karunaratne at 22 for 1, from 5.2 overs
  • Pathum Nissanka at 84 for 2, from 18.1 overs
  • Kusal Mendis at 134 for 3, from 27.4 overs
  • Sadeera Samarawickrama at 139 for 4, from 29.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Mujeeb Ur Rahman: 10overs, 0 maidens, 38 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.80.
  2. Fazalhaq Farooqi: 5overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.20.
  3. Naveen-ul-Haq: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
  4. Azmatullah Omarzai: 5overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  5. Rashid Khan: 4overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
  6. Mohammad Nabi: 6overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.

Match details

  • Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Umpire: Richard Illingworth
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Reserve umpire: Marais Erasmus
  • TV umpire: Alex Wharf