Sri Lanka 1st innings
Total
157 for 4, from 33 overs.
Batting
- Silva c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Azmatullah Omarzai; 46 runs, 60 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.67
- Karunaratne lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi; 15 runs, 21 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 71.43
- Mendis (c, wk) c Sub b Mujeeb Ur Rahman; 39 runs, 50 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.00
- Samarawickrama lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman; 36 runs, 40 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.00
- Asalanka not out; 8 runs, 12 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- de Silva not out; 11 runs, 15 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 73.33
Extras
2 from 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Mathews
- Theekshana
- Rajitha
- Chameera
- Madushanka
Fall of Wickets
- Dimuth Karunaratne at 22 for 1, from 5.2 overs
- Pathum Nissanka at 84 for 2, from 18.1 overs
- Kusal Mendis at 134 for 3, from 27.4 overs
- Sadeera Samarawickrama at 139 for 4, from 29.1 overs
Bowling
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman: 10overs, 0 maidens, 38 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.80.
- Fazalhaq Farooqi: 5overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.20.
- Naveen-ul-Haq: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
- Azmatullah Omarzai: 5overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Rashid Khan: 4overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
- Mohammad Nabi: 6overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
Match details
- Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Umpire: Richard Illingworth
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Reserve umpire: Marais Erasmus
- TV umpire: Alex Wharf