Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Mumbai (WS)

Australia Yet to bat. Afghanistan are batting, 111 for 1, from 22 overs.

Afghanistan are 111 for 1 with 28.0 overs remaining.

Afghanistan 1st innings

Total

111 for 1, from 22 overs.

Batting

  1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Starc b Hazlewood; 21 runs, 25 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.00
  2. Ibrahim Zadran not out; 59 runs, 72 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.94
  3. Rahmat Shah not out; 26 runs, 35 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 74.29

Extras

5 from 5 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Hashmatullah Shahidi
  • Azmatullah Omarzai
  • Mohammad Nabi
  • Ikram Alikhil
  • Rashid Khan
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman
  • Noor Ahmad
  • Naveen-ul-Haq

Fall of Wickets

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz at 38 for 1, from 7.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Starc: 5overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  2. Hazlewood: 4overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  3. Maxwell: 4overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.75.
  4. Cummins: 3overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.66.
  5. Zampa: 4overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  6. Head: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.

Match details

  • Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Umpire: Alex Wharf
  • Umpire: Michael Gough
  • Reserve umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney