Afghanistan 1st innings
Total
111 for 1, from 22 overs.
Batting
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Starc b Hazlewood; 21 runs, 25 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.00
- Ibrahim Zadran not out; 59 runs, 72 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.94
- Rahmat Shah not out; 26 runs, 35 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 74.29
Extras
5 from 5 wides.
Yet to bat
- Hashmatullah Shahidi
- Azmatullah Omarzai
- Mohammad Nabi
- Ikram Alikhil
- Rashid Khan
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- Noor Ahmad
- Naveen-ul-Haq
Fall of Wickets
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz at 38 for 1, from 7.6 overs
Bowling
- Starc: 5overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
- Hazlewood: 4overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Maxwell: 4overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.75.
- Cummins: 3overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.66.
- Zampa: 4overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Head: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
Match details
- Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Umpire: Alex Wharf
- Umpire: Michael Gough
- Reserve umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney