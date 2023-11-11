Bangladesh 1st innings
Total
100 for 1, from 15.3 overs.
Batting
- Tanzid Hasan Tamim c & b Abbott; 36 runs, 34 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 105.88
- Das not out; 36 runs, 44 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.82
- Najmul Hossain Shanto (c) not out; 14 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 93.33
Extras
14 from 5 legbyes, 1 noballs, 8 wides.
Yet to bat
- Mushfiqur Rahim
- Mahmudullah
- Towhid Hridoy
- Mehidy Hasan Miraz
- Mahedi Hasan
- Nasum Ahmed
- Taskin Ahmed
- Mustafizur Rahman
Fall of Wickets
- Tanzid Hasan Tamim at 76 for 1, from 11.2 overs
Bowling
- Hazlewood: 4overs, 1 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.25.
- Cummins: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
- Abbott: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
- Marsh: 3overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
- Zampa: 2overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.00.
- Head: 0.3overs, 0 maidens, 1 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.00.
Match details
- Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Umpire: Marais Erasmus
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Reserve umpire: Richard Kettleborough
- TV umpire: Richard Illingworth