Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Pune

Australia Yet to bat. Bangladesh are batting, 100 for 1, from 15.3 overs.

Bangladesh are 100 for 1 with 34.3 overs remaining.

Bangladesh 1st innings

Total

100 for 1, from 15.3 overs.

Batting

  1. Tanzid Hasan Tamim c & b Abbott; 36 runs, 34 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 105.88
  2. Das not out; 36 runs, 44 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.82
  3. Najmul Hossain Shanto (c) not out; 14 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 93.33

Extras

14 from 5 legbyes, 1 noballs, 8 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Mushfiqur Rahim
  • Mahmudullah
  • Towhid Hridoy
  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz
  • Mahedi Hasan
  • Nasum Ahmed
  • Taskin Ahmed
  • Mustafizur Rahman

Fall of Wickets

  • Tanzid Hasan Tamim at 76 for 1, from 11.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Hazlewood: 4overs, 1 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.25.
  2. Cummins: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
  3. Abbott: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
  4. Marsh: 3overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
  5. Zampa: 2overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.00.
  6. Head: 0.3overs, 0 maidens, 1 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Umpire: Marais Erasmus
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Reserve umpire: Richard Kettleborough
  • TV umpire: Richard Illingworth