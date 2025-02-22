 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Lahore

Australia Yet to bat. England are batting, 89 for 2, from 12.2 overs.

England are 89 for 2 with 37.4 overs remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

89 for 2, from 12.2 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt c Carey b Dwarshuis; 10 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
  2. Duckett not out; 27 runs, 31 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.10
  3. Smith (wk) c Carey b Dwarshuis; 15 runs, 13 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 115.38
  4. Root not out; 23 runs, 24 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 95.83

Extras

14 from 5 byes, 1 legbyes, 8 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Brook
  • Buttler
  • Livingstone
  • Carse
  • Archer
  • Rashid
  • Wood

Fall of Wickets

  • Phil Salt at 13 for 1, from 1.4 overs
  • Jamie Smith at 43 for 2, from 5.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Johnson: 3overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.66.
  2. Dwarshuis: 5overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  3. Ellis: 3.2overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.40.
  4. Maxwell: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Umpire: Joel Wilson
  • TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Reserve umpire: Rashid Riaz