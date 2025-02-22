Match summary
ICC Men's Champions Trophy
Lahore
Australia Yet to bat. England 89 for 2, from 12.2 overs.
England are 89 for 2 with 37.4 overs remaining.
England 1st innings
Total
89 for 2, from 12.2 overs.
Batting
- Salt c Carey b Dwarshuis; 10 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
- Duckett not out; 27 runs, 31 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.10
- Smith (wk) c Carey b Dwarshuis; 15 runs, 13 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 115.38
- Root not out; 23 runs, 24 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 95.83
Extras
14 from 5 byes, 1 legbyes, 8 wides.
Yet to bat
- Brook
- Buttler
- Livingstone
- Carse
- Archer
- Rashid
- Wood
Fall of Wickets
- Phil Salt at 13 for 1, from 1.4 overs
- Jamie Smith at 43 for 2, from 5.2 overs
Bowling
- Johnson: 3overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.66.
- Dwarshuis: 5overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
- Ellis: 3.2overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.40.
- Maxwell: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
Match details
- Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Umpire: Joel Wilson
- TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Reserve umpire: Rashid Riaz