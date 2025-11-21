7 from 5lb legbyes, 2nb noballs.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

c Carey b Starc

c Carey b Starc ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 66.67

c Labuschagne b Doggett

c Labuschagne b Doggett ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 50.00

c Smith b Starc

c Smith b Starc ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 150.00

c Green b Starc

c Green b Starc ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 50.00

Stokes (c)

Stokes (c)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 85.25

c Carey b Doggett

c Carey b Doggett ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

c Labuschagne b Starc

c Labuschagne b Starc ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 79.31

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 105.00

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

c Khawaja b Starc

c Khawaja b Starc ;

172 all out, from 32.5 overs.

Zak Crawley at 0 for 1, from 0.6 overs 0-1 (Zak Crawley, 0.6 ov)

Ben Duckett at 33 for 2, from 6.4 overs 33-2 (Ben Duckett, 6.4 ov)

Joe Root at 39 for 3, from 8.5 overs 39-3 (Joe Root, 8.5 ov)

Ollie Pope at 94 for 4, from 19.6 overs 94-4 (Ollie Pope, 19.6 ov)

Ben Stokes at 115 for 5, from 24.5 overs 115-5 (Ben Stokes, 24.5 ov)

Harry Brook at 160 for 6, from 29.5 overs 160-6 (Harry Brook, 29.5 ov)

Gus Atkinson at 161 for 7, from 30.1 overs 161-7 (Gus Atkinson, 30.1 ov)

Brydon Carse at 168 for 8, from 31.5 overs 168-8 (Brydon Carse, 31.5 ov)

Jamie Smith at 172 for 9, from 32.4 overs 172-9 (Jamie Smith, 32.4 ov)