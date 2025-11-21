Match summary
England in Australia
1st Test / Day 1 of 5 / Perth
Australia 10 for 1, from 8.1 overs. England 172.
Australia trail England by 162 runs with 9 wickets remaining.
Australia 1st innings
Total
10 for 1, from 8.1 overs.
Batting
- Weatherald lbw b Archer; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Labuschagne not out; 6 runs, 25 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 24.00
- Smith (c) not out; 3 runs, 22 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 13.64
Extras
1 from 1 legbyes.
Yet to bat
- Khawaja
- Head
- Green
- Carey
- Starc
- Lyon
- Doggett
- Boland
Fall of Wickets
- Jake Weatherald at 0 for 1, from 0.2 overs
Bowling
- Archer: 3overs, 2 maidens, 5 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.66.
- Atkinson: 4overs, 3 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 0.50.
- Wood: 1.1overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.71.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth
- Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
- Reserve umpire: Shawn Craig