 Skip to content

Match summary

England in Australia

1st Test / Day 1 of 5 / Perth

Australia are batting, 10 for 1, from 8.1 overs. England 172.

Australia trail England by 162 runs with 9 wickets remaining.

Australia 1st innings

Total

10 for 1, from 8.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Weatherald lbw b Archer; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  2. Labuschagne not out; 6 runs, 25 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 24.00
  3. Smith (c) not out; 3 runs, 22 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 13.64

Extras

1 from 1 legbyes.

Yet to bat

  • Khawaja
  • Head
  • Green
  • Carey
  • Starc
  • Lyon
  • Doggett
  • Boland

Fall of Wickets

  • Jake Weatherald at 0 for 1, from 0.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Archer: 3overs, 2 maidens, 5 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.66.
  2. Atkinson: 4overs, 3 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 0.50.
  3. Wood: 1.1overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.71.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth
  • Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
  • Reserve umpire: Shawn Craig