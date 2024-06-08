 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group B / Bridgetown

Australia 201 for 7. England are batting, 5 for 0, from 0.3 overs.

England need 197 runs to win from 19.3 overs with 10 wickets remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

5 for 0, from 0.3 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt not out; 5 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
  2. Buttler (c, wk) not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

0

Yet to bat

  • Jacks
  • Bairstow
  • Brook
  • Ali
  • Livingstone
  • Jordan
  • Archer
  • Rashid
  • Wood

Fall of Wickets

Bowling

  1. Starc: 0.3overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
  • Umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Reserve umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal