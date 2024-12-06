Match summary
India in Australia
2nd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Adelaide
India are 23 for 1.
Summary
Over 8: 4 runs. Bowler: Scott Boland. India: 23/1 (rr 2.94)
Scott Boland to KL Rahul. 1 run
Scott Boland to KL Rahul. Seam in back of a length, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Scott Boland to KL Rahul. Seam in back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Scott Boland
Scott Boland to KL Rahul. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot flick mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Scott Boland to KL Rahul. Seam in length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
No ball. Scott Boland to KL Rahul. Seam away back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered for 1 runs
Summary
Over 7: 4 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Starc. India: 19/1 (rr 2.71)
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, wide outside off no foot movement no shotted left alone through for no run
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot dropped mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Mitchell Marsh
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement half volley, outside off on the back foot pushed for 4 runs
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. In swinger length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut for no run
Summary
Over 6: 0 runs. Bowler: Pat Cummins. India: 15/1 (rr 2.5)
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. No movement yorker, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Nathan Lyon
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to backward point for no run, fielded by Nathan McSweeney
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. Seam in length ball, wide outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to short mid wicket for no run, fielded by Mitchell Marsh
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to third slip for no run, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Summary
Over 5: 5 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Starc. India: 15/1 (rr 3.0)
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Travis Head
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. In swinger length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Mitchell Marsh
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
No ball. Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for 1 runs, fielded by Travis Head
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement yorker, wide outside off no foot movement no shotted left alone through for no run
Summary
Over 4: 0 runs. Bowler: Pat Cummins. India: 10/1 (rr 2.5)
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. Seam away back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to gully for no run, fielded by Nathan McSweeney
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to short extra cover for no run, fielded by Nathan Lyon
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. Seam in back of a length, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. Seam away back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Summary
Over 3: 2 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Starc. India: 10/1 (rr 3.33)
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. Away swinger length ball, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, wide outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. Away swinger length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Pat Cummins
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement no shotted left alone through for no run
Summary
Over 2: 0 runs. Bowler: Pat Cummins. India: 8/1 (rr 4.0)
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Nathan Lyon
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot dropped mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Nathan Lyon
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. Seam in back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Nathan McSweeney
Pat Cummins to KL Rahul. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to gully for no run, fielded by Nathan McSweeney
Summary
Over 1: 8 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Starc. India: 8/1 (rr 8.0)
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. Seam in back of a length, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed for 4 runs
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot steered well timed for 4 runs
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. In swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Pat Cummins
Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill. In swinger length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Travis Head
OUT! Mitchell Starc to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Away swinger length ball, leg stump on the front foot worked for no run. Yashasvi Jaiswal Leg Before Wicket for 0.