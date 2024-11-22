Summary
Over 27: 5 runs. Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah. Australia: 67/7 (rr 2.48)
Jasprit Bumrah to Mitchell Starc. No run
Jasprit Bumrah to Mitchell Starc. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Nitish Kumar Reddy
Jasprit Bumrah to Mitchell Starc. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Mitchell Starc. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Jasprit Bumrah to Mitchell Starc. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Mohammed Siraj
Jasprit Bumrah to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dhruv Jurel
Summary
Over 26: 3 runs. Bowler: Harshit Rana. Australia: 62/7 (rr 2.38)
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Starc. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Starc. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Starc. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Starc. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Starc. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to cover for no run, fielded by Dhruv Jurel
Harshit Rana to Alex Carey. No movement half volley, off stump on the front foot flick well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed Siraj
Summary
Over 25: 2 runs. Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah. Australia: 59/7 (rr 2.36)
Jasprit Bumrah to Mitchell Starc. Seam away length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Jasprit Bumrah to Mitchell Starc. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Mohammed Siraj
Jasprit Bumrah to Mitchell Starc. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Jasprit Bumrah to Mitchell Starc. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Jasprit Bumrah
OUT! Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run. Pat Cummins Caught for 3.
Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered well timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Dhruv Jurel
Summary
Over 24: 9 runs. Bowler: Harshit Rana. Australia: 57/6 (rr 2.38)
Harshit Rana to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to mid on for no run, run saved by Jasprit Bumrah
FOUR! Harshit Rana to Alex Carey. No movement short, outside off on the back foot upper cutted well timed for 4 runs
FOUR! Harshit Rana to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing for 4 runs
Harshit Rana to Pat Cummins. No movement short, outside off on the back foot upper cutted well timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yashasvi Jaiswal
Harshit Rana to Pat Cummins. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Devdutt Padikkal
Harshit Rana to Pat Cummins. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Summary
Over 23: 0 runs. Bowler: Mohammed Siraj. Australia: 48/6 (rr 2.09)
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement short, down leg on the back foot upper cutted for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Nitish Kumar Reddy
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Yashasvi Jaiswal
Summary
Over 22: 1 run. Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah. Australia: 48/6 (rr 2.18)
Jasprit Bumrah to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for 1 run, run out attempt: missed stumps by Dhruv Jurel
Jasprit Bumrah to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked to gully for no run, fielded by KL Rahul
Jasprit Bumrah to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Harshit Rana
Jasprit Bumrah to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Nitish Kumar Reddy
Jasprit Bumrah to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing for no run
Summary
Over 21: 5 runs. Bowler: Mohammed Siraj. Australia: 47/6 (rr 2.24)
OUT! Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. Seam in half volley, outside off on the front foot flick for no run. Marnus Labuschagne Leg Before Wicket for 2.
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Devdutt Padikkal
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot well timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot driving well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Washington Sundar
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
Summary
Over 20: 0 runs. Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah. Australia: 42/5 (rr 2.1)
Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to cover for no run, fielded by Washington Sundar
Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot well timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Harshit Rana
Summary
Over 19: 0 runs. Bowler: Mohammed Siraj. Australia: 42/5 (rr 2.21)
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot pulled mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Dhruv Jurel
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement half volley, leg stump on the front foot driving well timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Nitish Kumar Reddy
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Nitish Kumar Reddy
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot well timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Nitish Kumar Reddy
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Nitish Kumar Reddy
Summary
Over 18: 4 runs. Bowler: Harshit Rana. Australia: 42/5 (rr 2.33)
Harshit Rana to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Harshit Rana to Alex Carey. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Mohammed Siraj
Harshit Rana to Alex Carey. No movement half volley, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot glancing well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed Siraj
Harshit Rana to Marnus Labuschagne. Seam away length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Harshit Rana to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving to square leg for no run, fielded by Dhruv Jurel
Summary
Over 17: 0 runs. Bowler: Mohammed Siraj. Australia: 38/5 (rr 2.24)
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot well timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Mohammed Siraj
OUT! Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to third slip for no run, caught by KL Rahul. Mitchell Marsh Caught for 6.
Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Dhruv Jurel
Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Jasprit Bumrah
Summary
Over 16: 1 run. Bowler: Harshit Rana. Australia: 38/4 (rr 2.38)
Harshit Rana to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled to short fine leg for no run, fielded by Rishabh Pant
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Marsh. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Dhruv Jurel
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to extra cover for no run, fielded by Washington Sundar
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Nitish Kumar Reddy
Summary
Over 15: 0 runs. Bowler: Mohammed Siraj. Australia: 37/4 (rr 2.47)
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Devdutt Padikkal
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch leaving left alone through for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Summary
Over 14: 4 runs. Bowler: Harshit Rana. Australia: 37/4 (rr 2.64)
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to cover for no run, fielded by Washington Sundar
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot driving for no run
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Marsh. Seam in length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving to cover for no run, fielded by Rishabh Pant
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Marsh. Seam away back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
FOUR! Harshit Rana to Mitchell Marsh. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Summary
Over 13: 0 runs. Bowler: Mohammed Siraj. Australia: 33/4 (rr 2.54)
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked to bowler for no run, fielded by Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Summary
Over 12: 2 runs. Bowler: Harshit Rana. Australia: 33/4 (rr 2.75)
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to cover for no run, fielded by Devdutt Padikkal
Harshit Rana to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Nitish Kumar Reddy
Harshit Rana to Mitchell Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dhruv Jurel
OUT! Harshit Rana to Travis Head. Seam away length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run. Travis Head Bowled for 11.
Summary
Over 11: 1 run. Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah. Australia: 31/3 (rr 2.82)
Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot glancing for no run
Jasprit Bumrah to Travis Head. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot well timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed Siraj
Jasprit Bumrah to Travis Head. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to gully for no run, fielded by Washington Sundar
Jasprit Bumrah to Travis Head. Away swinger half volley, outside off on the front foot driving for no run