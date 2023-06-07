Australia 1st innings
Total
17 for 1, from 6.3 overs.
Batting
- Warner not out; 13 runs, 22 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 59.09
- Usman Khawaja c Srikar Bharat b Siraj; 0 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Labuschagne not out; 3 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50
Extras
1 from 1 byes.
Yet to bat
- Smith
- Head
- Green
- Carey
- Cummins
- Starc
- Lyon
- Boland
Fall of Wickets
- Usman Khawaja at 2 for 1, from 3.4 overs
Bowling
- Mohammed Shami: 3.3overs, 1 maidens, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.71.
- Siraj: 3overs, 1 maidens, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.33.
Match details
- Toss: India won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Kennington Oval, Kennington
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Richard Illingworth
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Reserve umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough