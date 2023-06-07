 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC World Test Championship Final

Day 1 of 5 / The Oval

Australia are batting, 17 for 1, from 6.3 overs. India

Australia are 17 for 1.

Australia 1st innings

Total

17 for 1, from 6.3 overs.

Batting

  1. Warner not out; 13 runs, 22 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 59.09
  2. Usman Khawaja c Srikar Bharat b Siraj; 0 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  3. Labuschagne not out; 3 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50

Extras

1 from 1 byes.

Yet to bat

  • Smith
  • Head
  • Green
  • Carey
  • Cummins
  • Starc
  • Lyon
  • Boland

Fall of Wickets

  • Usman Khawaja at 2 for 1, from 3.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Mohammed Shami: 3.3overs, 1 maidens, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.71.
  2. Siraj: 3overs, 1 maidens, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.33.

Match details

  • Toss: India won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Kennington Oval, Kennington
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Richard Illingworth
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Reserve umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough