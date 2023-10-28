 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Dharamsala

Australia are batting, 188 for 1, from 21.2 overs. New Zealand

Australia are 188 for 1 with 28.4 overs remaining.

Australia 1st innings

Total

188 for 1, from 21.2 overs.

Batting

  1. Warner c & b Phillips; 81 runs, 64 balls, 5 fours, 6 sixes, and a strike rate of 126.56
  2. Head not out; 99 runs, 58 balls, 10 fours, 6 sixes, and a strike rate of 170.69
  3. Marsh not out; 4 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.14

Extras

4 from 2 noballs, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Smith
  • Labuschagne
  • Inglis
  • Maxwell
  • Cummins
  • Starc
  • Zampa
  • Hazlewood

Fall of Wickets

  • David Warner at 175 for 1, from 19.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Henry: 3overs, 0 maidens, 44 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.66.
  2. Boult: 4overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
  3. Ferguson: 3overs, 0 maidens, 38 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.66.
  4. Santner: 4overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.25.
  5. Phillips: 4.2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.69.
  6. Ravindra: 3overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.66.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • Umpire: Marais Erasmus
  • Reserve umpire: Michael Gough
  • TV umpire: Nitin Menon