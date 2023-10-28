Australia 1st innings
Total
188 for 1, from 21.2 overs.
Batting
- Warner c & b Phillips; 81 runs, 64 balls, 5 fours, 6 sixes, and a strike rate of 126.56
- Head not out; 99 runs, 58 balls, 10 fours, 6 sixes, and a strike rate of 170.69
- Marsh not out; 4 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.14
Extras
4 from 2 noballs, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Smith
- Labuschagne
- Inglis
- Maxwell
- Cummins
- Starc
- Zampa
- Hazlewood
Fall of Wickets
- David Warner at 175 for 1, from 19.1 overs
Bowling
- Henry: 3overs, 0 maidens, 44 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.66.
- Boult: 4overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
- Ferguson: 3overs, 0 maidens, 38 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.66.
- Santner: 4overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.25.
- Phillips: 4.2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.69.
- Ravindra: 3overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.66.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- Umpire: Marais Erasmus
- Reserve umpire: Michael Gough
- TV umpire: Nitin Menon