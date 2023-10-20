Australia 1st innings
Total
208 for 0, from 30 overs.
Batting
- Warner not out; 99 runs, 82 balls, 7 fours, 6 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.73
- Marsh not out; 96 runs, 98 balls, 9 fours, 6 sixes, and a strike rate of 97.96
Extras
13 from 3 legbyes, 10 wides.
Yet to bat
- Smith
- Labuschagne
- Inglis
- Maxwell
- Stoinis
- Cummins
- Starc
- Zampa
- Hazlewood
Bowling
- Shaheen Shah Afridi: 4overs, 1 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
- Hassan Ali: 5overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.
- Iftikhar Ahmed: 8overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.62.
- Haris Rauf: 3overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.66.
- Usama Mir: 4overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.75.
- Mohammad Nawaz: 6overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.16.
Match details
- Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Richard Illingworth
- Umpire: Chris Brown
- Reserve umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal
- TV umpire: Michael Gough