Overs Maidens Runs Wickets Econ

Shaheen Shah Afridi : 4 overs, 1 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50 .

Hassan Ali : 5 overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.80 .

Iftikhar Ahmed : 8 overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.62 .

Haris Rauf : 3 overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.66 .

Usama Mir : 4 overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.75 .