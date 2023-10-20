 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Bangalore

Australia are batting, 208 for 0, from 30 overs. Pakistan

Australia 1st innings

Total

208 for 0, from 30 overs.

Batting

  1. Warner not out; 99 runs, 82 balls, 7 fours, 6 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.73
  2. Marsh not out; 96 runs, 98 balls, 9 fours, 6 sixes, and a strike rate of 97.96

Extras

13 from 3 legbyes, 10 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Smith
  • Labuschagne
  • Inglis
  • Maxwell
  • Stoinis
  • Cummins
  • Starc
  • Zampa
  • Hazlewood

Bowling

  1. Shaheen Shah Afridi: 4overs, 1 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
  2. Hassan Ali: 5overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.
  3. Iftikhar Ahmed: 8overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.62.
  4. Haris Rauf: 3overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.66.
  5. Usama Mir: 4overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.75.
  6. Mohammad Nawaz: 6overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.16.

Match details

  • Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Richard Illingworth
  • Umpire: Chris Brown
  • Reserve umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal
  • TV umpire: Michael Gough