Australia Women 1st innings
Total
148 for 8, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Healy (c, wk) c Plimmer b Mair; 26 runs, 20 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 130.00
- Mooney c Green b Kerr; 40 runs, 32 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.00
- Perry b Kerr; 30 runs, 24 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.00
- Litchfield c Kerr b Halliday; 18 runs, 18 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Harris b Kerr; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Gardner c Jonas b Mair; 6 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
- Wareham c Tahuhu b Kerr; 4 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.00
- McGrath not out; 9 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 128.57
- Sutherland st Gaze b Halliday; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Molineux not out; 7 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 233.33
Extras
6 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 4 wides.
Yet to bat
- Schutt
Fall of Wickets
- Alyssa Healy at 41 for 1, from 5.2 overs
- Beth Mooney at 86 for 2, from 11.4 overs
- Ellyse Perry at 109 for 3, from 13.5 overs
- Grace Harris at 109 for 4, from 13.6 overs
- Phoebe Litchfield at 121 for 5, from 16.1 overs
- Georgia Wareham at 129 for 6, from 17.3 overs
- Ash Gardner at 131 for 7, from 18.1 overs
- Annabel Sutherland at 138 for 8, from 19.1 overs
Bowling
- Mair: 4overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
- Carson: 4overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Jonas: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
- Tahuhu: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
- Kerr: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
- Halliday: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
Match details
- Toss: Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
- Umpire: Sue Redfern
- Umpire: Vrinda Rathi
- TV umpire: Anna Harris
- Match referee: GS Lakshmi
- Reserve umpire: Sarah Dambanevana