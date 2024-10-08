 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match 10 / Sharjah

Australia Women 148 for 8. New Zealand Women 88.

Australia Women win by 60 runs.

Australia Women 1st innings

Total

148 for 8, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Healy (c, wk) c Plimmer b Mair; 26 runs, 20 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 130.00
  2. Mooney c Green b Kerr; 40 runs, 32 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.00
  3. Perry b Kerr; 30 runs, 24 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.00
  4. Litchfield c Kerr b Halliday; 18 runs, 18 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  5. Harris b Kerr; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  6. Gardner c Jonas b Mair; 6 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
  7. Wareham c Tahuhu b Kerr; 4 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.00
  8. McGrath not out; 9 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 128.57
  9. Sutherland st Gaze b Halliday; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  10. Molineux not out; 7 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 233.33

Extras

6 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 4 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Schutt

Fall of Wickets

  • Alyssa Healy at 41 for 1, from 5.2 overs
  • Beth Mooney at 86 for 2, from 11.4 overs
  • Ellyse Perry at 109 for 3, from 13.5 overs
  • Grace Harris at 109 for 4, from 13.6 overs
  • Phoebe Litchfield at 121 for 5, from 16.1 overs
  • Georgia Wareham at 129 for 6, from 17.3 overs
  • Ash Gardner at 131 for 7, from 18.1 overs
  • Annabel Sutherland at 138 for 8, from 19.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Mair: 4overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
  2. Carson: 4overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  3. Jonas: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
  4. Tahuhu: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
  5. Kerr: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
  6. Halliday: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  • Umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Umpire: Vrinda Rathi
  • TV umpire: Anna Harris
  • Match referee: GS Lakshmi
  • Reserve umpire: Sarah Dambanevana