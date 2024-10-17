Australia Women 1st innings
Total
41 for 2, from 7.5 overs.
Batting
- Harris c Bosch b Khaka; 3 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
- Mooney (wk) not out; 14 runs, 16 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.50
- Wareham c Jafta b Kapp; 5 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.56
- McGrath (c) not out; 13 runs, 18 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 72.22
Extras
6 from 4 byes, 1 noballs, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Perry
- Gardner
- Litchfield
- Sutherland
- Molineux
- Schutt
- Brown
Fall of Wickets
- Grace Harris at 7 for 1, from 1.1 overs
- Georgia Wareham at 18 for 2, from 2.6 overs
Bowling
- Kapp: 3overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Khaka: 2overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Mlaba: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- de Klerk: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Tryon: 0.5overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.40.
Match details
- Toss: South Africa Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
- Umpire: Jacqueline Williams
- Umpire: Nimali Perera
- TV umpire: Anna Harris
- Match referee: Michel Pereira
- Reserve umpire: Kim Cotton