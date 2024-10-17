 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Semi-Final / Dubai

Australia Women are batting, 41 for 2, from 7.5 overs. South Africa Women

Australia Women are 41 for 2 with 12.1 overs remaining.

Australia Women 1st innings

Total

41 for 2, from 7.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Harris c Bosch b Khaka; 3 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
  2. Mooney (wk) not out; 14 runs, 16 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.50
  3. Wareham c Jafta b Kapp; 5 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.56
  4. McGrath (c) not out; 13 runs, 18 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 72.22

Extras

6 from 4 byes, 1 noballs, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Perry
  • Gardner
  • Litchfield
  • Sutherland
  • Molineux
  • Schutt
  • Brown

Fall of Wickets

  • Grace Harris at 7 for 1, from 1.1 overs
  • Georgia Wareham at 18 for 2, from 2.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Kapp: 3overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  2. Khaka: 2overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  3. Mlaba: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  4. de Klerk: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  5. Tryon: 0.5overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.40.

Match details

  • Toss: South Africa Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Umpire: Jacqueline Williams
  • Umpire: Nimali Perera
  • TV umpire: Anna Harris
  • Match referee: Michel Pereira
  • Reserve umpire: Kim Cotton