Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Dharamsala

Bangladesh Yet to bat. Afghanistan are batting, 47 for 0, from 8.1 overs.

Afghanistan are 47 for 0 with 41.5 overs remaining.

Afghanistan 1st innings

Total

47 for 0, from 8.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) not out; 23 runs, 25 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 92
  2. Ibrahim Zadran not out; 22 runs, 23 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 95.65

Extras

2 from 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Rahmat Shah
  • Hashmatullah Shahidi
  • Mohammad Nabi
  • Najibullah Zadran
  • Azmatullah Omarzai
  • Rashid Khan
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman
  • Naveen-ul-Haq
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bowling

  1. Taskin Ahmed: 3overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.
  2. Shoriful Islam: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.
  3. Mustafizur Rahman: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.5.
  4. Shakib Al Hasan: 1.1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.

Match details

  • Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Reserve umpire: Marais Erasmus
  • TV umpire: Ahsan Raza