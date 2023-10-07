Afghanistan 1st innings
Total
47 for 0, from 8.1 overs.
Batting
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) not out; 23 runs, 25 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 92
- Ibrahim Zadran not out; 22 runs, 23 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 95.65
Extras
2 from 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Rahmat Shah
- Hashmatullah Shahidi
- Mohammad Nabi
- Najibullah Zadran
- Azmatullah Omarzai
- Rashid Khan
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- Naveen-ul-Haq
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bowling
- Taskin Ahmed: 3overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.
- Shoriful Islam: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.
- Mustafizur Rahman: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.5.
- Shakib Al Hasan: 1.1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.
Match details
- Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Joel Wilson
- Reserve umpire: Marais Erasmus
- TV umpire: Ahsan Raza