Match summary
ICC Men's Champions Trophy
Dubai
India need 145 runs to win from 35.0 overs with 9 wickets remaining.
Summary
Over 15: 6 runs. Bowler: Tanzim Hasan Sakib. India: 84/1 (rr 5.6)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Virat Kohli. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to cover for no run, fielded by Rishad Hossain
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Soumya Sarkar
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement full toss, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Najmul Hossain Shanto
FOUR! Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch driving well timed for 4 runs
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Virat Kohli. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jaker Ali
Summary
Over 14: 3 runs. Bowler: Mehidy Hasan Miraz. India: 78/1 (rr 5.57)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to Shubman Gill. Off break back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Tanzid Hasan Tamim
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Najmul Hossain Shanto
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Najmul Hossain Shanto
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, leg stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Summary
Over 13: 3 runs. Bowler: Tanzim Hasan Sakib. India: 75/1 (rr 5.77)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Rishad Hossain
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Rishad Hossain
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Rishad Hossain
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Virat Kohli. No movement short, off stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mustafizur Rahman
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Virat Kohli. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mushfiqur Rahim
Summary
Over 12: 2 runs. Bowler: Mehidy Hasan Miraz. India: 72/1 (rr 6.0)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Soumya Sarkar
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Najmul Hossain Shanto
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to Virat Kohli. Off break half volley, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to backward square leg for no run, fielded by Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to Virat Kohli. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Najmul Hossain Shanto
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rishad Hossain
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Najmul Hossain Shanto
Summary
Over 11: 1 run. Bowler: Tanzim Hasan Sakib. India: 70/1 (rr 6.36)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Virat Kohli. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Virat Kohli. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Virat Kohli. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Virat Kohli. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Virat Kohli. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled to backward point for no run, fielded by Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jaker Ali
Summary
Over 10: 4 runs. Bowler: Taskin Ahmed. India: 69/1 (rr 6.9)
Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Najmul Hossain Shanto
OUT! Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch driving to deep cover for no run, caught by Rishad Hossain. Rohit Sharma Caught for 41.
Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter length ball, leg stump on the back foot glancing well timed to fine leg for 2 runs
Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Summary
Over 9: 14 runs. Bowler: Tanzim Hasan Sakib. India: 65/0 (rr 7.22)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement half volley, wide outside off on the front foot driving well timed to cover for no run
FOUR! Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch driving well timed for 4 runs
Wide. Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. Seam in back of a length, down leg on the back foot glancing for 1 wides
SIX! Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed for 6 runs
Wide. Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. Seam in back of a length, leg stump on the back foot pulled for 1 wides
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Soumya Sarkar
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, down leg on the front foot flick well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Soumya Sarkar
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Summary
Over 8: 10 runs. Bowler: Mustafizur Rahman. India: 51/0 (rr 6.38)
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Mustafizur Rahman to Shubman Gill. Slower ball back of a length, down leg on the back foot pushed mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman to Shubman Gill. Seam away length ball, down leg on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter back of a length, down leg on the back foot glancing mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Taskin Ahmed
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Najmul Hossain Shanto
Summary
Over 7: 6 runs. Bowler: Taskin Ahmed. India: 41/0 (rr 5.86)
Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. Seam in back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run
Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mustafizur Rahman
Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Rishad Hossain
Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Rishad Hossain
FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot flick well timed for 4 runs
Summary
Over 6: 12 runs. Bowler: Mustafizur Rahman. India: 35/0 (rr 5.83)
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled for 4 runs
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Away swinger length ball, down leg on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, off stump down the pitch driving well timed for 4 runs
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Mustafizur Rahman
Summary
Over 5: 1 run. Bowler: Taskin Ahmed. India: 23/0 (rr 4.6)
Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. No movement half volley, off stump down the pitch driving well timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Soumya Sarkar
Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Jaker Ali
Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to short fine leg for no run, fielded by Mustafizur Rahman
Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Away swinger half volley, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. In swinger half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Taskin Ahmed
Summary
Over 4: 11 runs. Bowler: Mustafizur Rahman. India: 22/0 (rr 5.5)
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. In swinger length ball, down leg on the back foot glancing mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Taskin Ahmed
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, down leg no foot movement driving well timed for 4 runs
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement short, down leg on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Seam away length ball, off stump down the pitch driving for no run
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Jaker Ali
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, down leg on the back foot glancing well timed for 4 runs
Summary
Over 3: 5 runs. Bowler: Taskin Ahmed. India: 11/0 (rr 3.67)
Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut for no run
FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. No movement half volley, outside off down the pitch driving well timed for 4 runs
Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. Away swinger back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to cover for no run
Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Jaker Ali
Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Away swinger length ball, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Summary
Over 2: 1 run. Bowler: Mustafizur Rahman. India: 6/0 (rr 3.0)
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot pulled mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Taskin Ahmed
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Away swinger length ball, outside off down the pitch driving for no run
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Away swinger length ball, leg stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Seam away length ball, middle stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement back of a length, middle stump no foot movement playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Najmul Hossain Shanto
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, down leg on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Summary
Over 1: 5 runs. Bowler: Taskin Ahmed. India: 5/0 (rr 5.0)
Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to cover for no run
Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. Away swinger back of a length, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. Away swinger length ball, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
Taskin Ahmed to Shubman Gill. Away swinger length ball, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Seam in back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mushfiqur Rahim
Summary
Over 50: 0 runs. Bowler: Harshit Rana. Bangladesh: 228/10 (rr 4.59)
OUT! Harshit Rana to Tawhid Hridoy. Off cutter length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged to short fine leg for no run, caught by Mohammed Shami. Tawhid Hridoy Caught for 100.
Harshit Rana to Tawhid Hridoy. Slower ball half volley, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Harshit Rana to Tawhid Hridoy. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot slogged to bowler for no run, fielded by Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana to Tawhid Hridoy. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot slogged mis-timed to deep mid wicket for no run, fielded by Virat Kohli
Summary
Over 49: 2 runs. Bowler: Mohammed Shami. Bangladesh: 228/9 (rr 4.65)
Mohammed Shami to Mustafizur Rahman. Seam in length ball, outside off no foot movement pushed for no run
Mohammed Shami to Mustafizur Rahman. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Rohit Sharma
OUT! Mohammed Shami to Taskin Ahmed. Slower ball length ball, middle stump on the front foot slogged mis-timed to deep square leg for no run, caught by Shreyas Iyer. Taskin Ahmed Caught for 3.
Mohammed Shami to Taskin Ahmed. No movement yorker, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to extra cover for no run, run saved by Rohit Sharma